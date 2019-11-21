Three more homes in Dawson Springs are set to be razed, Dawson Springs Code Enforcement Officer Fred Rawley reported to council members at Tuesday night's regular meeting of the city council.
The city had been accepting bids to tear down the property at 319 Poplar St. The sole bid was from Hamby Constructions for $6,800. The house on the lot is two stories and has shifted. It is near other homes. The council unanimously approved the bid. Dusty Vinson, Martha Woolsey, Joe Allen, Rick Hendrickson and Mark McGregor were present. Kenny Mitchell was absent.
The owners of the properties at 611 E. Walnut St. (Nathan Abbott) and 709 E. Hall St. (Dallas and Barbara Thomas) have until Nov. 30 to tear down the property, or Rawley suggested taking them to court. The code enforcement board, which meets again at 6 p.m. Monday, issues the raze orders and sets deadlines.
The only other new business item on the meeting agenda was the possibility of a new fire truck and computer for the fire department. The council OK'd the information-gathering to start for the possible purchase of a new fire truck. The council approved the purchase of a new computer for the department.
The council welcomed two guests at Tuesday's meeting.
Erin Harper with the Pennyroyal Center let the council know about an early childhood consulting grant that gives mental and behavioral health consultations to children ages 0-18 and to mothers. Those interested in participating in the grant can contact Harper, whose contact information is at the city office.
Kim Ezell with the Hopkins County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee gave a presentation on the census, which is mandated by the U.S. Constitution, she said. The census numbers help with statistics, determining federal allocations and planning for emergencies. She asked that the city help spread the word to its citizens about what to expect from the census, which is April 1, 2020. In mid-March, residents will receive an invitation to complete the census, a nine-question form that can be completed online, over the phone or via paper form. If the resident hasn't completed the census, more reminder letters and postcards will be sent out. If still no response, then face-to-face reminders will begin.
Ezell said residents should remember that "between March Madness and the Kentucky Derby, fill out your census."
Information obtained through the census is confidential and used for statistic purposes only, Ezell added. She hopes the city will help provide free use of computers and Internet on census day and that they will use some sort of marketing technique to create a buzz about the census. She gave several ideas,
including leaving notes on city water bills, throwing out stress balls with census logos at basketball games or providing refreshments to those who fill out the census.
City Clerk Janet Dunbar wanted to remind citizens of upcoming events. The tree-lighting ceremony is Sunday evening. City offices will be closed Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving. The Christmas parade will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 1. The city council's next regular meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. A Christmas lunch for city employees will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 19. City offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 for Christmas. Garbage collection will be delayed two days; for example, trash usually picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 26, that week, and trash usually picked up on Wednesday will be picked up on Friday, Dec. 27, that week. City offices will be closed Jan. 1 for New Years Day. Garbage collection will be delayed one day for those whose trash is usually picked up on Wednesday. It will be picked up on Thursday, Jan. 2, that week.