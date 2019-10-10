U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has secured $25 million to help fight the infestation of Asian carp in area lakes and rivers as part of the Senate Interior Appropriations Bill.
The Senate Appropriations Committee, on which McConnell is a senior member, approved the funding bill Thursday. It must now be approved by the full Senate.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will use the funding to help remove Asian carp, an invasive species, from reservoirs like Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. The bill also includes more than $9 million for the U.S. Geological Survey and its work to combat the spread of Asian carp in western Kentucky lakes and in the Ohio and Tennessee river basins.
"With this money, barriers to prevent these fish from spreading will be constructed and commercial fisherman will receive incentives to target and catch Asian carp," Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White said in a news release. "All the Southern states affected by Asian carp will benefit from this, and we have Sen. McConnell to thank for it."
Earlier this year, Fish and Wildlife and the Geological Survey agreed to McConnell's request to deploy the advanced Unified Method of Fishing, which involves corralling Asian carp into one location using electronic technology and extracting the fish from the water with specialized nets. This technique has been successful in controlling Asian carp populations abroad, and the Geological Survey has successfully deployed it in Missouri and Illinois.
"I am proud that my colleagues voted to support my proposal to invest federal resources into fighting the war on Asian carp in western Kentucky," McConnell said.