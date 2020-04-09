Lee Anne Teague is living a COVID-19 nightmare. It started when she got the call from her home in Tennessee telling her that her 94-year-old grandmother was being tested for COVID-19. Her grandmother was a resident at River’s Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County.
“We get a phone call, and we need to come get her,” says Teague.
Since Teague’s grandmother was showing symptoms of the virus, she couldn’t go back to River’s Bend, so Teague brought her to Tennessee. Teague was careful to quarantine her grandmother. She claims River’s Bend called Tuesday morning and said her grandmother tested negative for COVID-19, but that was a mistake. The Pennyrile District Health Department called later the same day to inform Teague that her grandmother did indeed test positive for the deadly virus.
“I said that can’t be, because you’ve already called me and you already told me the test was negative, and she said she didn’t know who had told me,” says Teague.
Teague’s entire family was exposed to COVID-19 because of the mistaken false report. As for her grandmother, Teague is trying to make her as comfortable as possible.
“She is on hospice and we’re, we have moved past the hope for recovery and have moved on to final transition,” says Teague. Her grandmother has since died.
Teague worries if action isn’t taken at River’s Bend to stop the spread, someone else there might be the next victim of COVID-19.
“I’m worried about the precious, precious health care workers that are there and the ladies and gentlemen that are there and their families,” says Teague.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says he has met with River’s Bend and believes they are close to being able to test everyone at the facility.
Pennyrile District Health Department Interim Director James Tolley sent us the following statement on the issue:
“... We are assisting and working with an area Long Term Care Facility. The facility staff, Lyon County Officials, and the whole community cares deeply for every resident, employee, administration, and family members associated with Riversbend Retirement Community. I urge you to support the staff who put their duties ahead of their own needs and family. Our Community is resilient, and we are responding as fast as humanly possible to assist this facility. We have pulled together to get additional resources from many agencies. Contrary to what many believe widespread rapid testing is not readily available. The effort made by many to secure testing materials and a laboratory which can get test results quickly is not easily obtained. We have been assisting the facility in this process. There are on therapeutics or medication to treat the Novel COVID19 virus, it is new and presents many challenges to health care providers. I urge you all to support all responders and be patient, this is going to be an extremely tough period and we need to spend our time responding to this pandemic.”