In Kentucky, teachers with 27 years of service can retire at any age with full benefits. As school resumes virtually for students on Sept. 1 at Dawson Springs Elementary School, Marcella McCuiston will be embarking on her 27th year as an educator.
When the former Marcella Parsons began her teaching career in the fall of 1994 at the old Charleston school, she certainly didn’t picture potentially retiring 27 years later in the midst of a pandemic.
But here we are. Instead of “seeing the excitement” that the beginning of a traditional school year brings as the students arrive, McCuiston is designing a multi-faceted virtual classroom with the goal of fostering the same relationships she is accustomed to cultivating with in-person instruction.
While McCuiston didn’t think she would like setting up the virtual classroom, the vast number of resources available to personalize learning has filled her with hope for this new normal. “I’ve really enjoyed it,” said McCuiston.
“Learning is a family activity,” McCuiston said, referring to the positive attributes of Non-Traditional Instruction, or NTI. This was instilled early on, as she was born into a family of educators. Her parents, Scotty and Martha Parsons, Sr., enjoyed lengthy careers in the profession — her dad was a teacher at Dawson Springs Independent Schools before serving as an administrator with the Hopkins County School System, while her mother was a longtime fifth and sixth grade teacher at Dawson Springs Elementary.
McCuiston also answered the calling to become a teacher.
“I love to learn,” said McCuiston. “I love to share that with the kids.” The first seven years of McCuiston’s career were spent with the Hopkins County School District. In 2001, she was hired to teach first grade in Dawson Springs, a position she has held for two decades.
“This will be my 20th year in first grade — they haven’t moved me,” said McCuiston. “I love to see the growth in my students,” the 1989 graduate of Dawson Springs High School explains as her favorite element of spending the past 20 years teaching first graders.
While the thought of teaching first grade virtually would be terrifying to most of us, McCuiston is embracing the challenge.
Chromebooks were used by her students throughout the last school year in her classroom, primarily for lessons in science and social studies.
McCuiston’s husband of 25 years, Joey, is an engineer, as is their older son, Grant. With her knowledge of these resources, she uses QR codes with her young students to link them to engineering activities, such as constructing parachutes and “building a shelf for the elf.” “The kids loved it and wanted to know more,” McCuiston said.
She also coordinated virtual field trips and hosted guest speakers virtually, which are components she plans to incorporate during NTI this year as well. “I learn with them, and I love it,” said McCuiston.
After serving two years as assistant coach of DSHS’ bass fishing team, McCuiston will lead the team as head coach this year. The McCuistons’ younger son, Carlton, is a senior and competes on the team.
“I just hope the season is as normal as possible, and I wish that for the school year, too,” he said.
“I just want those kids back in the classroom,” McCuiston responded when asked what she is going to miss most about a traditional start to the school year. “I am ready to have my new family this year, and I look forward to forging positive relationships with their parents, too.”
Back-to-school is always a special time.