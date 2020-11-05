Mayor Chris Smiley began the special-called meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council on Monday evening by reading from a prepared statement.
“This special meeting was called specifically to address the building located at 100 Railroad Avenue — the city has been continuously working on this matter for months,” said Smiley. “This meeting is not called because of a petition signed by non-residents and not because of the slanderous statements made against the council members.
“The City of Dawson Springs takes it very seriously before the government enters into a private citizen’s property,” Smiley said. “Such an action involves consulting with insurance companies, asbestos inspectors, contractors, and other advisors. There has been a change in circumstances that I believe the council needed to be brought forward to their attention. After we decided to not accept the previous demolition proposal — which ranged from $20,000 upwards — I immediately arranged to meet with another company known as Ware Enterprises and I received a bid to leave the structure in question in a pile for $15,000.
“I also said that I would encourage others to help offset the cost of this project,” Smiley continued. “I am happy to announce that I have secured an agreement with one of the building owners which could be affected to contribute $5,000 towards this demolition. Based on this information, I would now entertain a motion whether or not to proceed on this bid.”
Councilman Mark McGregor, who voted in favor of demolition in the previous proposal, immediately made the motion. Fellow council member Rick Hendrickson seconded McGregor’s motion. Hendrickson voted against demolition during the council’s last meeting.
The council proceeded to vote unanimously in favor of razing the former Hayes Hardware warehouse, with councilmen Joe Allen and Kenny Mitchell joining Hendrickson in changing their votes from nay to yay after the changes in the terms to the proposal.
A building adjacent to the former warehouse located at 104 W. Railroad Ave. houses Beauty Shop on the Square, a business owned by local entrepreneur Lindsey Morgan. Due to safety hazards plaguing Morgan’s business due to the crumbling warehouse, a utility company has been monitoring the situation with the threat to suspend utilities to the salon until the warehouse could be brought to code or razed.
The building in which Beauty Shop on the Square is located was once home to Family Drugs for over 35 years. When Johnny and the late Margaret Ann Ausenbaugh retired in June 2008, the partners of Woodburn Pharmacy purchased the Ausenbaughs’ store.
“Woodburn Pharmacy is who I make my rent check out to each month,” said Morgan.
The current ownership of Woodburn Pharmacy offered $5,000 toward the demolition upon consultation by Smiley.
After the conclusion of the special-called meeting, council member Joe Allen explained his change of heart.
“At the last meeting, I said that the only reason I voted no was because we got no response from any of the owners of the buildings, and since then, we’ve got the response — I said then that I would change my vote, and I did.”
Hendrickson also described what led to the change of his vote in the second proposal.
“I felt like there needed to be some assistance to the City with this money. I can understand the issue with the beauty shop, but I felt like there had to be some movement on the money for me to support it,” said Hendrickson. “Once I heard that, I was fine with it.”
The former warehouse is privately owned by Connie Sleeper, who was not present at the meeting, nor did she offer any assistance to help raze the structure in either proposal.