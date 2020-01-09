From Progress staff reports
Three Dawson Springs residents went to jail Monday night following a traffic stop in the city, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Trooper Ridge Porter with KSP's Post 2 saw a 1993 Oldsmobile driven by Stephanie Clark, 28, Dawson Springs, turn onto East Keigan Street. Clark failed to use a turn signal, the release states. The car continued traveling, but on the wrong side of the road.
Porter pulled over the car and found the three occupants under the influence of drugs or alcohol. One of the passengers, Antony Clark, 25, Dawson Springs, had suspected methamphetamine, according to KSP. Debra Clark, 52, Dawson Springs, was also in the car.
Stephanie Clark was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center where she was charged with failure to or improper signal, careless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, driving under the influence, failure to notify address change to department of transportation and possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
Antony Clark was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center where he was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), menacing and giving officer false identifying information.
Debra Clark was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center where she was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.