According to the Hopkins County Health Department, the county has had a total of 949 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 699 individuals listed as recovered. The official death total has increased to 42, and there are 208 active cases in the county.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday said as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the state is beginning to prepare for a fall and winter surge in cases.
The First Family all tested negative for COVID-19 again Tuesday.
Tuesday marks the fourth-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in the commonwealth, including the day a backlog in cases was reported. This is also the first time since August that the states positivity rate has been higher than 5%.
“Today’s report is grim. It is grim because it shows that we are not just continuing in our third escalation, but this one is probably now the second most worrisome escalation we have seen surpassed only by that original March increase,” Gov. Beshear.
The Governor announced that due to this escalation, the commonwealth has renewed state surge preparations, including reviewing plans about the capacity in hospitals, examining possible hotel options, if needed, as well as the use of state parks. The state is also ensuring operational plans are in place to stand up a field hospital, if necessary.
“Our cases continue to go up, our hospitalization continues to go up and we continue to see more people in the ICU. And if we cant get everybody’s buy in and we cant get more people doing the right thing each and every day, my concern is that we are going to experience a real surge that we must avoid,” said Beshear. “But if were going to face it, I want you to know that we are spending our time getting prepared.”
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases today: 1,312
- New deaths today: 16
- Positivity rate: 5.08%
- Total deaths: 1,342
- Currently hospitalized: 776
- Currently in ICU: 202
- Currently on ventilator: 96
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Laurel, Boone, Nelson, Christian and Pike.
Those lost to the virus today include a 56-year-old woman from Bell County; a 73-year-old man from Boyd County; an 86-year-old woman from Daviess County; two women, ages 96 and 97, from Fayette County; an 82-year-old woman from Hopkins County; four women, ages 67, 74, 76 and 80, from Jefferson County; a 92-year-old woman and three men, ages 64, 94 and 96, from Jessamine County; an 89-year-old man from Marshall County; and a 78-year-old man from Muhlenberg County.
The Governor also paid tribute to another Kentuckian lost to COVID-19, 89-year-old Rev. Robert L. Boyd of Cadiz, who is remembered as a hero and veteran. Rev. Boyd was a pastor of 35 years, a boxer, farmer and historian. Gov. Beshear said Rev. Boyd was a family member of one of the Governor’s security detail.
The Governor said family was everything to Boyd.
“He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. So many who will carry his strength and encouragement in their hearts loved him,” Beshear said.