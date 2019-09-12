The Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Antony Y. Petrakis, 39, Dawson Springs, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (more than $500 but less than $10,000). He is accused of stealing a pickup truck from a parking lot on East Railroad Ave.
• Lisa Neal, 39, Dawson Springs, was charged Sept. 4 with violating her domestic violence order.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Friday:
• Anthony Clark, 25, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
• Donald Howard, 32, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday with second degree escape and contempt of court from Christian County.