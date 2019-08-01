Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles invites Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers' Markets Week by visiting a local market and posting photos from their visit to Instagram in August. Entrants could win a basket of Kentucky Proud products.
For the second year in a row, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is conducting the social media contest to commemorate Farmers' Markets Week Aug. 4-10 and raise awareness of the fresh local foods available at Kentucky farmers markets.
"We like to call our farmers markets 'The Freshest Party in Town,' " Commissioner Quarles said. "A farmers' market is a great place to buy farm-fresh foods produced by your friends and neighbors just down the road. But they're more than that -- they are experiences where you may find live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, activities for kids, and many other attractions. I look forward to seeing your photos of Kentucky's vibrant, colorful farmers' markets."
To be eligible for the contest, photos must capture the people, enjoyment, beauty, and culture of Kentucky's farmers markets. Each post should include a single photo, must tag the Kentucky Proud Instagram account (@kentuckyproud), must include #KyProudFarmersMarkets, and must be public. Entrants must be Kentucky residents 18 or over. Photos must be posted from Aug. 1-31 to be eligible.
Winners will be selected at random. The KDA will award multiple gift baskets that each contain Kentucky Proud products valued at more than $100. For full contest rules, go to kyagr.com/marketing/farmers-market.html.
Kentucky has more than 160 farmers markets in 113 counties. To find a farmers market near you, go to kyproud.com/farmers-markets.