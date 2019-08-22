Sarah Fisher, MD, joined Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Care on August 1, 2019.
Dr. Fisher earned her medical degree from the University of Louisville. She completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency at Geisinger Health System in Danville, Pennsylvania.
Dr. Fisher is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and is available for your women's health needs, including annual wellness visits, preconception care, complete pregnancy/postpartum care and menopause management.
For more information about Dr. Fisher or Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Care, call 270.326.3900.
In addition to seeing patients in his home office in Madisonville, board-certified nurse practitioner Russell Peyton, APRN, ONP-C, is now seeing patients at our new satellite clinics located in Hopkinsville and Dawson Springs.
With nearly 20 years of nursing experience and more than nine years as a nurse practitioner, Peyton coordinates, diagnoses and provides care to patients with orthopedic needs.
For appointments, call 270.824.6655. The addresses for his appointments are 500 Clinic Drive, 3rd Floor, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 and 225 Industrial Park, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.