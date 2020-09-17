In his first year as head coach of the Dawson Springs High School’s golf teams, Schyuler Storms entered his inaugural season with modest hopes.
“My goal going into the season was for the kids to improve everyday and learn how to manage the course — both as individual golfers and as a team,” said Storms. “I feel that my players played well in the regional tournament. The boys team finished in second place, but could have very well been competing for first.”
After winning the regional title, the girls’ golf team consisting of Maddie Back, Maddie Huddleston, Natalee Oldham, and Brylee Spurlin advanced to the All A Classic state tournament on Sept. 12, bringing Storms’ initial goals to fruition.
“Maddie Huddleston shot her personal best — 89 — at state,” said Storms.
Gage Smiley, who was the regional champion for the boys, also made an appearance at state over the weekend.
“Gage got rained out on Sunday, but there is talk about a possible make-up date,” said Storms, a 2017 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. “For the remainder of the season, I hope for them to continue improving and for my team to keep up their hard work when it comes to competing. As a former Panther golfer myself, I always enjoyed my time playing and some of my best moments in high school were on the golf course”
The Panther golf teams will conclude their season in tournaments scheduled for Sept. 28 (boys) and Sept. 29 (girls).