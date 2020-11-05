Cameron Spears of Dawson Springs understands the importance of voting and he wants his teenage son to realize how special it is as well.
“It’s very important to show my child how important voting is,” Spears said. “Especially since civics isn’t really taught in schools the way it should be so it’s important that they understand what exactly it is they need to do.”
Spears’ son is currently 14-years-old and will be eligible to vote in the 2024 election.
Even though Spears voted on Election Day, he said that he had nothing against voting early or voting by mail.
“I voted by absentee ballot almost all of my life when I was in the military,” Spears said. “I was in the Coast Guard for about 10 years.”
Spears had bounced around the country while performing his military service from North Carolina, Oklahoma and Seattle to name a few of his deployments.
As far as his political views, Spears said that he mainly leans Republican on most issues.
Spears was one of many Dawson Springs residents who voted at the Dawson Springs Library on Tuesday. Poll workers said that they had a great turnout for both early voting and on Election Day.