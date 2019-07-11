From Progress staff reports
The Dawson Springs Independent Schools board of education has changed the date of its July meeting, Superintendent Lenny Whalen announced.
The board meets regularly at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month with the exception of June and for any other dates affected by holidays.
July's meeting will now be at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22. The date was changed "due to the start of the new fiscal year in July and there being a tremendous amount of financial processing during this time," Whalen said.