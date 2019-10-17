During its meeting Tuesday, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court:
• approved Resolution 2019-10 which reads that Dawson Springs gets up to $25,000 in Kentucky Department of Local Government Economic Development Funds to help match what it has already received for a sidewalk. The sidewalk is phase one of three phases that will eventually connect Dawson Springs to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. Work has already begun on the project. The first phase "would get the sidewalk to almost the city limits," said 6th District Magistrate Charlie Beshears. Portions of the other two phases are in Christian County, Beshears said, but this resolution covers the first phase, which is in Hopkins County.
• reviewed a $155,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority to expand broadband internet service. Whitfield will apply for coal severance money to match the grant so every district can eventually have coverage.
• heard the first numbers on absentee voting in the general election. County Clerk Keenan Cloern said about 100 people voted in person during the first week, while 100 more have voted by mail.
• approved the return of McIntosh Chapel Road to the county road system. Officials say it's become a road used by commuters to and from Christian County.
• approved a turnaround for school buses at the end of Jimmy Lovell Road, northeast of Dawson Springs.
• honored County Treasurer Tracy Browning for 20 years of county service. She became treasurer in June.