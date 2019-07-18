Tolbert promoted to Atmos field supervisor

From Progress staff reports
A Dawson Springs man has been promoted to field supervisor at Atmos Energy, according to a news release from the utility.
Ryan Tolbert will serve the Princeton, Ky., area. He started with Atmos in 2006 and will oversee the operations in the five-county area. There are 8,000 customers in the area, the release states.
Tolbert, who hails from Indiana, started as a meter reader in Hopkinsville. He also worked as a construction operator in Madisonville and Princeton. Most recently, he was a distribution operator for the Princeton area, according to the release.
Tolbert lives in Dawson Springs with his wife and children. He enjoys bow hunting and spending time with his family. He serves on the Dawson Springs Park Board and the West Kentucky Industrial Board.