At its Monday meeting, the Dawson Springs City Council discussed giving the Code Enforcement Board the authority to cite and place a lien on the property downtown formerly known as Hayes Warehouse.
Mayor Chris Smiley proposed “Code Enforcement placing a lien on 100 Railroad Avenue property for $10,000 against the demo and the citations.”
“Definitely, I think we need to levy the citations and the demo,” said council member Mark McGregor in his motion.
Councilman Joe Allen seconded McGregor’s motion, which received an unanimous vote.
The council voted to demolish the condemned, privately-owned structure in November at a cost to the city of $10,000. The city hired Providence-based Ware Enterprises, who placed the lowest bid on the project of $15,000, to raze the structure, and the company proceeded to do so on Dec. 8.
The owner of the building that houses the Beauty Shop on the Square at 104 West Railroad Avenue paid the remaining $5,000 in order to proceed with demolition.
In regards to the citations, rubble from the December demolition remains in piles on the lot, which violates ordinances governed by the Code Enforcement Board.
In other new business, the council opted against accepting a donation of a parcel of land located at 233 West Munn Street and is in the floodplain. City Clerk Janet Dunbar informed the council that the City had received a letter from the property owner with the offer.
City Attorney Ben Leonard advised the Council that they didn’t have to accept the donation just because it was offered. Due to the council’s concerns in regards to the cost of maintaining the land, the council decided to look into the matter further before taking any action.
In old business, the Council tabled the personnel policy regarding additional paid holidays for city employees. Smiley recommended tabling the issue due to the absence of council member Kenny Mitchell.
“Y’all wanted some answers on what it was going to cost us,” said Smiley.
McGregor agreed with postponing the issue, saying it would “give us time with the budget committee to talk on it.”
The Council also gave Smiley the authority to sign all documents pertaining to grant approval for the current water project. The city had initially permitted this authority in a resolution in June of 2019, but because of the significant amount of time that has passed, had to once again give its consent.