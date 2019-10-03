A Hopkins County man was indicted by a Hopkins Circuit Court grand jury on Sept. 19 on charges stemming from a July 30 incident that started in Dawson Springs, according to court documents.
Christopher Kirby, 20, Madisonville, was indicted on charges of speeding more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator's license, disregarding a traffic control device, receiving stolen property valued at more than $500 and less than $10,000 (a vehicle), reckless driving, improperly passing on a limited access facility and failing to signal.