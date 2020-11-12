As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Hopkins County, the Hopkins County Health Department recommended schools return to nontraditional instruction for two weeks, which started on Monday.
Denise Beach, director of the health department, said the number of cases went up significantly after Halloween.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools transitioned into NTI learning Monday due to the escalating numbers. The Hopkins County School District also went to strictly NTIs Monday and have said they will not return until at least Monday, Nov. 30.
“Another contributing factor for us is we had multiple staff members that had to go into self quarantine over the weekend, due to contact,” said Supt. Leonard Whalen. “It would have just been very difficult for us to hold class safely.”
He said there is a potential for students returning to hybrid in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 16, but there is a strong possibility they will continue NTI’s until after Thanksgiving.
“We are just taking it week-by-week to see how the numbers go,” said Whalen. “We have actually had no quarantines or positives tied directly to school.”
Most of the quarantines and positive tests came from outside influences like family events, he said.
To return to in-person there would need to be a decline in the number of cases in Hopkins County and the school would need to be in a position where little to no staff members were in quarantine or tested positive, said Whalen.
The health department is in constant contact with the Dawson Springs school district. Whalen said he talks to the health department several times a week to check on the case number status.
Whalen said he is trying to keep parents, students and faculty as informed and up to date as they can.