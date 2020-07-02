A woman with a passion for the newspaper business has been named the new regional advertising director for The Progress and three other Paxton Media-owned publications in western Kentucky.
In addition to The Progress, Kristie Phelps will oversee the advertising departments for The Messenger, The Journal Enterprise in Providence and the Franklin Favorite in Franklin.
Phelps said she has seen firsthand what print advertising can do to help a business succeed and looks forward to working with the local business community. Having worked for Paxton for two years, she has most recently served as the advertising account executive for the Favorite since January.
Phelps looks forward to working with her advertising executives in developing plans and strategies to communicate advertiser goals.
“Newspapers are still the number one read medium. Even though we have the online text, there are still numerous people that want to hold that paper in their hands,” she said. “Papers reach a large audience, especially, considering Madisonville, Providence and Dawson are so close. We can group all of those papers together, and you get a much bigger audience than just one or the other.”
Phelps holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Western Kentucky University and a Masters of Business Administration with a marketing emphasis from the University of Phoenix.