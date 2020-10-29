After returning to in-person classes on Monday, Dawson Springs school officials said they will be keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers in the county to determine any future changes.
Dawson was scheduled to return to a hybrid, in-person schedule on Monday, Oct. 12, but that plan got pushed back two weeks after coronavirus cases continued to climb.
And just as students made their way back to campus, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new set of recommendations for red zone counties, including ceasing all in-person classes and sporting activities.
But for now, Supt. Leonard Whalen says the school system will continue with the hybrid plan that will consist of two groups — purple and gold.
As of Tuesday, Hopkins County is still classified as a red county with 28.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
Beshear also recommended actions like working from home when possible, reducing in-person contact, avoid events or gatherings of any size and follow existing guidelines.
“I think he just reinforced what they had already been pushing for,” said Whalen.
The school system considered waiting until Hopkins County was no longer classified as red, but with other schools in a 50 mile radius open for in-person classes they did not want to wait.
“I think there is a strong possibility that we will be in red for the next couple of weeks or even possibly a month or two,” said Whalen. “We figured we would give it a shot with all of our protocols — safety, distance and everything else — to see how things went.”
He said there are no staff members in the system who are in quarantine or have tested positive. There are a few students who have tested positive, but they have not been on campus, he said.
The schools are following the same protocols that other school districts are doing like social distancing, wearing masks, extensive cleaning and protocols for meals.
Whalen said they have gotten positive feedback from parents and students about the school being open for in-person classes. If any student or parent has concerns, the virtual/remote options is available for students to work from home.
“I think right now we are putting out a lot of information. We are trying to be as transparent as possible with anything and everything going on,” said Whalen.