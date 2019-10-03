Kylin Moore, a first-grader at Dawson Springs Elementary School, watches to see if she will win a goldfish Friday night at the Dawson Springs Independent Schools Parent-Teacher Organization's fall festival in downtown Dawson Springs.
Jackson Hogan (right) and his mom, Beth Stallins, select a hairspray color Friday night at the fall festival. Jackson is in the second grade at Dawson Springs Elementary School, whose PTO organized the event.
Freshman Tyler Hale tries to ring a Coke on Friday night during the fall festival as Steven Pleasant, Logan Nosbusch and Caden Hickerson watch.
Jaidan Hunter gets into character Friday night during the junior class haunted house as part of the Dawson Springs PTO Fall Festival.
Rhonda Simpson, a coach, teacher and athletic director at Dawson Springs Independent Schools, hands Brittany Mabry, a freshman, a slushie at the fall festival Friday night downtown.
Junior Alexis Blanton stops for a photo opportunity on Friday night as the junior class at Dawson Springs High School puts on the haunted house at the annual fall festival.
Third-grader Justin Browning throws a pitch Friday night as Dawson Springs High School baseball coach Ryan Cook watches. The team had a pitch speed booth at the fall festival.
Mary Jane Agent, who is in the third grade at Dawson Springs Elementary, picks up her prize she won Friday night at the Twister Toys booth at the fall festival in downtown Dawson Springs.
Zoey Robinson, who is in the second grade, drops a chip into a game Friday night during the Dawson Springs fall festival.