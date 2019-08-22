Fitness challenge set for Aug. 31 Portion of event proceeds to go to shelter construction

A one-of-a-kind triathlon will celebrate its 8th year on Aug. 31 as competitors "pedal, paddle and hoof it" at the Tradewater River Fitness Challenge.
The event includes a 4K run, a 2-mile boat path and 17 miles of biking. It starts at 8 a.m. Aug. 31 at Tradewater Canoe and Kayak, 114 Lakeview Drive.
Competitors can do a single leg or a team relay. The cost is $70 for the whole challenge, $80 for a team relay and $30 per single event. Bicyclists must be at least 16 years old.
Participants will receive a Tradewater River Fitness Challenge T-shirt. Shirts are $10 and will be sold after entrants receive one.
Registration forms are available at Tradewater Canoe and Kayak, Planters Bank in Dawson Springs, Dawson Springs city building, Bikeworld in Paducah, Wood and Wave in Grand Rivers, Bikes and Moore in Hopkinsville, YMCA in Madisonville, Full Body Fitness in Marion, Noffsinger Physical Therapy and PR zone in Powderly.
Tradewater Canoe and Kayak should have kayaks to loan for the race. All entrants must register and sign a waiver. The field is limited to the first 80 entries.
Money raised will go to various charitable groups and efforts.
Organizer Hank Mills said some of the money will go to the Special Olympics and Bright Life Farms. The remaining money will go to build an Adirondack shelter on the Pennyrile Nature Trail. The shelter will be available on a first come, first served basis and will be kept up by the Knights of Columbus.
When Mills started the challenge in 2011 as part of the city's Trail Town effort, he took his dislike for the swimming portion of a conventional triathlon and switched it to kayaking, Mills told the New Era in 2017. There were 19 participants in 2011; there were 31 in 2017.
For more information, check out the 2019 TRFC event or the Tradewater River Fitness Challenge page on Facebook or contact Mills at 270-871-9475 or j.mills321@twc.com.