For a few schools in the county, summer vacation will last a little bit longer.
During Gov. Andy Beshear’s Monday COVID-19 update, he asked both public and private schools to wait until Aug. 21 to hold any in-person classes.
In Hopkins County, this request affects private schools as they planned to start earlier than public schools.
Both Christ the King Catholic School, whose start date was planned for this Wednesday and CornerStone Preparatory School, which plans to start Monday, Aug. 10, had meetings Monday night where they potentially discussed options.
Hopkins County Schools Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby said this request doesn’t affect their start time.
“We’re starting Aug. 26, and to the best of my knowledge, that day will stick for us regardless of how we start,” she said. “For most of the counties that I talk with through the educational co-op, most of us have worked with our boards to amend our calenders to a later start just because of things like this.”
Dawson Springs Independent Schools Supt. Lenny Whalen said the new recommendation doesn’t impact them either, as their start date is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“Our Back to School Task Force will continue our work and make a decision over the coming weeks based on feedback from our parents and our staff along with the most current trend of the virus when the decision has to be made,” he said. “Only time and the status of the virus when we get closer to starting, will fully determine what plan we start with.”
Whalen said he and the task force are looking at several options for the coming academic year. He said each family would have the opportunity for in-person or remote learning.
He also wants families to prepare that school may be done in either a traditional five-day a week model, an A/B rotational model, or even fully remote, if necessary.
“As a district, we’ll continue to work on plans for all these possible options should they be needed,” he said.
The A/B rotational model is how Hopkins County plans to begin the year. Students with specific last names will be placed in Group A, and the other set in Group B. Group A will meet in person Monday and Tuesday and then have blended learning, online, the rest of the week. Group B would have blended learning the first of the week and then meet in-person Thursday and Friday.
Wednesdays will be set aside at each school for deep cleaning.
Ashby said they are releasing a video today, where she discusses online registration and the rotational model.
Parents and guardians at Hopkins County schools may start the registration, enrollment, process Wednesday. According to the district’s Facebook page, all students must go through this process. Registration can be completed through Infinite Campus Parent Portal accounts or at the schools where there are kiosks to enroll.
For the latest information regarding your child’s school, be sure to check your email, Facebook and school websites.