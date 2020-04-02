The coronavirus claimed a second life in Hopkins County on Monday.
Health Director Denise Beach said the latest victim is an adult with “comorbid conditions,” as the first COVID-19 victim was. But Gov. Andy Beshear did not mention the death in his late-afternoon briefing.
Beshear Funeral Home confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the Dawson Springs funeral home would serve the families of both coronavirus victims.
The official state death toll was 11 on Monday night. By Tuesday night, the governor announced 114 newly confirmed cases and a total of 18 deaths.
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. revealed Saturday that the first victim, a 77-year-old man, and several coronavirus patients had attended the same church prayer meeting.
“We have to remain intelligent and wise,” Whitfield said during a Facebook Live briefing. He then apologized Monday for any impression that he was attacking churches.
During Monday’s update, Gov. Andy Beshear addressed concerns a viewer voiced.
He pleaded with a Dawson Springs church that one viewer said is still hosting in-person services. The governor acknowledged that his late grandfather, Russell Beshear, was a minister in the small town, but he wouldn’t have put his congregation at risk to host an in-person service during this pandemic.
“My goodness, please, please, don’t put people in harm’s way,” the governor said. “I believe we are called to be good servants and exercise the wisdom we are given. ... Please don’t make it a test of faith for people to come to in-person services.”
The number of confirmed cases countywide jumped from three to 10 on Saturday, then at least 11 Sunday. The updated total Monday night was 17, based in part on results from commercial labs. As announced Tuesday, the confirmed number of positive cases in Hopkins County had its biggest one-day jump so far, from 17 to 26.
“This is now a community spread virus,” Beach first declared Saturday. Among other things, that means no more information will be released on the number of tests of potential patients.
“We will now just be contacting positive COVID patients,” Beach said during a Monday briefing. She estimated the 17 confirmed patients have hundreds of “contacts,” which are defined as people directly within six feet of a patient for at least 30 minutes.
A member of the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department has tested positive for the virus, according to a Facebook post. The unidentified man and his family are now in quarantine.
“There are multiple cases in the Dawson (Springs) and Charleston area,” the department’s post said. It added the fire department patient had direct contact with the 77-year-old man with the virus who died last week.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton also announced Monday that the City Park golf course would close at day’s end. For 91-year-old Bill Sullivan, the news didn’t make any sense.
“I’m out in the fresh air, and I’m by myself,” Sullivan said as the rest of his foursome arrived for an afternoon round. “I’m not talking to anybody, and I need the exercise. I’m still walking.”
But Sullivan is in a prime group that Cotton is trying to protect. The Centers for Disease Control website says “older adults” are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
“I know you’re mad,” Cotton said in general terms Saturday. “I know the community is upset. But I would rather have you upset with me as a leader... for trying to save the community than being upset because your family member is the one who is a fatality.”
Cotton closed Madisonville’s skate park hours after that comment. The mayor wants parents to know where their children are.
“Don’t let them hang out at the Lowe’s parking lot,” Cotton said Monday. “Don’t let them hang out at the Kangaroo parking lot in Nortonville.”
He didn’t make up that last one from thin air. Sheriff Matt Sanderson confirmed his deputies were called to the Circle K in Nortonville on Friday night about young people gathering in the parking lot.
“Our role has changed a little bit,” Sanderson said he told his deputies Monday, “from a criminal nature to a public health kind of role.”
Cotton said people who see potentially unsafe groups should call their city hall or the county government office, instead of Central Dispatch.
As coronavirus turns the U.S. into a nation of germophobes, Whitfield even suggested Monday that people take more showers.
“Shower after you go to the grocery store. It might be a good idea,” Whitfield told WFMW Radio’s “Western Kentucky Live.”
But Roy Qualls, one of Sullivan’s golf partners Monday, understands why the restrictions are necessary.
“God’s still in control. He’s in charge, and we’ll get through it,” Qualls said.
A Hopkins County company announced a major change Tuesday to help medical workers dealing with COVID-19. Carhartt is adjusting its production line to make personal protective equipment.
“On Monday... Carhartt will begin producing 50,000 medical gowns,” said a statement from the company’s headquarters in Michigan. “On April 20, the company will begin manufacturing 2.5 million masks.”
It’s not clear exactly how many of those items will be made at the Hanson plant. But a Kentucky Carhartt executive called the sudden changeover “a bit chaotic.”
Whitfield thanked Warrior Coal Tuesday for promising to provide protective masks. The mine is closed for two more weeks because of disruptions resulting from the virus.
Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey said Hopkins County first responders are “doing OK” when it comes to protective gear.
“The hospital hasn’t been screaming for anything yet,” Bailey added.
A scheduled Hopkins County Fiscal Court budget meeting Tuesday wound up as a three-person discussion about the impact of COVID-19.
“The revenue side is going to change,” said magistrate Hannah Myers, who chairs the county budget committee. She had a “conversation I thought we needed to have” with Whitfield and county treasurer Tracy Browning.
Myers said the net profit tax and occupational tax areas are most likely to take a hit.
“How much and the extent is not known,” Myers said. “It’s such a liquid situation.”
The county still plans to hold its first reading on a fiscal 2021 budget in May.
In other developments Tuesday related to COVID-19:
• Dawson Springs City Water and Sewer System is taking bills around the clock in the night deposit box. Checks and money orders are preferable methods of payment, but if paying cash, put the cash in the envelope and any leftover money will be added to the next month’s bill. To reach the utility by phone, the office is open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The city office staff is also working from home. City Clerk Janet Dunbar can be reached at jdunbar@dawsonspringsky.com. Tax payments can also be left in the night deposit box. In case of emergency, dial 911. To reach Hopkins County Central Dispatch in a nonemergency event, call 270-797-2277.
• Hayes Hardware and Lumber announced its closure Monday. “Due to the coronavirus in our community, out of respect for my employees’ and customers’ health and safety, we will be closing Monday, March 30, 2020 until further notice. We do not have nor have we been in contact with anyone that has the virus to our knowledge. I apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause, and I thank you for your understanding. Please pray for our community and those that are sick at this time.”
• Workman’s Service Station made a similar announcement on Tuesday: “For our safety, and most importantly, the safety of our families, customers and community, Workman’s Service Station will be closed beginning Wednesday, April 1, due to the increasing numbers of positive cases of COVID-19 in our area,” said owner Ross Workman. “I had planned on being closed next week for spring break, but with the latest events, we are going ahead and doing it a little earlier. As of right now, I plan on opening back up on Monday, April 13. Depending on the situation, that is subject to change. If you have an emergency, call the station number, 270-797-4136. It will be forwarding to my cell. I will only answer and respond to emergency calls. Thank you for your patience, support and understanding. Stay safe and it will all be alright in the end.”
• Hopkins County School Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby said the last day of classes will be “not past May 15, to the best of my knowledge.” School buildings are closed until at least the end of April. Beshear said a shutdown for the year is “not beyond the realm of possibility.”
• the Madisonville Public Works Department announced its Sanitation Transfer Station will close to the public at 3:30 p.m. today. Regular trash collection will continue.
• the city of Madisonville closed its dog parks and disc golf courses as a health precaution.
• the Madisonville Police Department posted a new warning about coronavirus scams. “At this time, there are no authorized home test kits,” the Facebook post said.
• the Hopkins County Madisonville Library Board met by video conference and decided to leave a reopening date open-ended until at least its next meeting Thursday, April 16. “It’s not going to get better,” board member Tara Edwards said. The Dawson Springs Branch Library will also remain closed.
• Nortonville reduced the hours for staffing City Hall. A clerk is now on duty Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. The April City Council meeting has been canceled.
• the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported Hopkins County had no new flu reports in the week of March 15-21. It had 131 the week before.
• the old Hopkins County Courthouse was included in Beshear’s daily briefing, with video of bells ringing at 10 a.m.