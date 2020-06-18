Mahr Park Charitable Trust announced Tuesday that it has completed a strategic plan to help guide the Trust and the arboretum’s future. The plan encompasses input from key stakeholders, a benchmark organization analysis and strategic goal setting.
“We appreciate the business and community leaders who provided valuable, local insight for the future of the Trust and Mahr Park Arboretum,” said co-trustee Barbie Hunt. “We’ve shared the strategic plan with Mayor Kevin Cotton and are underway on the development of a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Madisonville. Our goal is to present the MOU to the Madisonville City Council in late June or early July, once we receive and work through any revisions that the City may have,” Hunt continued.
The strategic plan identifies four strategic goals:
1. Mahr Park Charitable Trust’s guiding principles, first established in 2014 with input from and acknowledgment by the City of Madisonville, will influence the development of an MOU between the Trust and the city.
2. The Trust will draft, work with and execute an MOU with the City of Madisonville to formally define the relationship and reflect an agreement between the parties.
3. Upon the successful completion of an MOU, as a means to further develop Mahr Park Arboretum, working with the city, the Trust will establish a 501©(3) platform called Friends of Mahr Park Arboretum which will have its own mission, vision and board of directors.
4. The Trust will work with the City of Madisonville to review and maintain an appropriate Master Plan for Mahr Park Arboretum.
“With an MOU with the city in place, we will be in a stronger position to secure outside funding and release trust funds for enhancements such as the new nature play area,” Hunt said. “Community support will ensure that Mahr Park Arboretum enriches the quality of life for Madisonville residents and honors the Mahr legacy for many years to come.”
The Trust contracted with Louisville-based L.B. Schmidt & Associates, LLC, and Elizabethtown-based Heartland Communication Consultants, Inc. (HCC), to develop the strategic plan.
“While Mahr Park Arboretum is unique in terms of park development and management, we uncovered a number of best practices through our benchmarking process that can be leveraged for further development,” said L.B. Schmidt & Associates President Luke Schmidt. “The strategic plan offers a clear path forward while honoring the original guiding principles.”
Mahr Park Charitable Trust was established in 2009 to support the Mahr family vision of a park built and maintained by the City of Madisonville. The Trust’s mission statement based on the Guiding Principles includes
“Honoring the land and the Mahr legacy through education, art, and nature.”
The Mahr Park Charitable Trust was established to develop, maintain, sustain and provide educational programming to the community through Mahr Park Arboretum. The more than 250-acre arboretum was gifted to the City of Madisonville in 2009 by Dr. Merle and Glema Mahr.