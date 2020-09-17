10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2010.)
An arrest was made early last week in Indiana in connection with the May 27 burglary at Woodburn Pharmacy.
A local woman died Aug. 12 in a single-vehicle accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway three miles east of Dawson Springs.
A memorial service for Laura Lee Proctor Stephens, 46, Dawson Springs, was held Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Jerry Wright officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Kentucky is among the finalist for the second round of federal Race to the Top funding, a pot of more than $3.3 billion from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to be used for education reform.
The funeral for Emma Sue Kingery, 87, Dawson Springs, was held Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Calvin Bryant officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Dylan Simpson, out of the 0-12 age group, was the overall winner of the inaugural 2010 Tradewater 5K Run/Walk benefiting the Dawson Springs Panther boys soccer squad. He had a time of 25:28. Simpson is a sixth grader and competes on the cross country team for the Panthers.
John and Wanda Moore of Dawson Springs announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Amberly Dawn Moore, to Jerry Edward Boucher, son of Barry and Linda Boucher of Dawson Springs. The wedding is planned for 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the General Baptist Church in Providence. A reception will follow at the family life center at the church.
Lily Hammons, 18, will graduate from basic training Aug. 26, at Fort Leonardwood, Mo.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2010.)
Dawson Springs’ ACT composite score was 18.3 as compared to the state average of 18.5. The scores results in a rank of 104th of 228 high schools tested.
Hopkins County Attorney Todd P’Pool received a favorable ruling from the Attorney General’s office regarding his outstanding open records request to the city of Nortonville.
Workmen lift into place sections of the tanks for the new wastewater treatment plant at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
The funeral for David Edward Shelton, 69, Dawson Springs, was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Wayne Lamb officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
A memorial service for Daniel Wayne Legate, 57, Madisonville, was held Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Jeff Winfrey officiated.
The Panthers soccer team earned its first win of the season with a 5-0 victory over Russellville last Saturday. Goals were scored by Matt Snell, Jarrid Scott (2) and Dayton Reed (2).
24 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 22, 1996.)
The city school district is building a parking lot on the corner of Eli and Railroad streets.
Superintendent Danny Brown told the school board Monday afternoon that as of Friday morning the student population stood at 684 at the end of the first week of the 1997-97 school year, up one from the opening day figure on Monday, Aug. 19.
The funeral for Norris Elwood Armstrong, 84, a retired Dawson Springs businessman, was held Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Russell Deitch officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The city council voted unanimously Monday night to spend $44,000 to tear down the Hair Unlimited building on West Railroad Avenue.
Mr. and Mrs. Doug Hartline of Huddleston Loop have announced the approaching marriage of their daughter, Jamie Lind, to David Scott Thorp, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Thorp, Ilsley Road. The wedding vows will be exchanged Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. at the Ilsley Christian Church.
Landstar Ligon, Inc., recently honored Becky Solomon as the employee of the month for July. She has been at the company since 1974.
The funeral for Mrs. Rilla M. Grant, 88, Dawson Springs, will be held today at 1 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home. John Russell will officiate. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery.
Last rites for Mary Helen Robins, 69, Clarkdale Court, will be held this morning at 11 at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Jeff Winfrey will officiate. Burial will be in Ausenbaugh Cemetery.
A graveside service for Carl “Lil Abner” Hughes, 41, Princeton, was held Tuesday morning, Aug. 20, at Rosedale Cemetery. The Rev. J.R. Bruce officiated.
The funeral for Mrs. Elsie Mae Moore, 66, of Madisonville, was held Monday morning, Aug. 19, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. The Rev. Wilford Jones officiated. Burial was in Ilsley Cemetery.
If the first soccer team in the history of Dawson Springs High School does the improbable and wins at least three of its 13 matches this year, the school system may see another first — a school district employee getting his head shaved. Coach Stillie Mason agreed to get his head shaved if that is the case.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 29, 1996.)
Two large doors were mangled by a very strong wind Tuesday, Aug. 20. Part of the roof of one of the Memsco buildings was blown off as were parts of the roofs of two other Memsco buildings. There were also reports of roof damage at local homes and downed trees in the Oak Heights and Kentucky 109 area of the city. There was one report of a tornado sighting but it wasn’t confirmed.
Although the Dawson Springs Recycling Center closed on Thursday, Aug. 15, there are hopes that it can be reopened.
The funeral for Mrs. Edna Mae Duncan, 71, of Dawson Springs, was held Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Eugene Wyatt officiated. Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 20, 1970.)
Mary Ann Beshear rode in the parade Saturday afternoon of the fifth annual celebration in Providence.
Sgt. Larry Hyde, USAF, arrived home after serving in Vietnam for the past year. He is on a 40-day leave. He will be reassigned to Tokyo, Japan.
Larry Landrum, 19, was bitten by a copperhead snake near his left ankle around midnight Monday, Aug. 10. He was bitten as he was entering the Pennyrile Forest State Park lodge, where he works as a night clerk.
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Joe Board are the parents of a baby girl, born Saturday, Aug. 1, in the Caldwell County Hospital at Princeton. She weighed nine pounds and was named Lori Jo.
Marine Private First Class Kevin L. Marret is now serving with the First Marine Division in Vietnam.
The entrance road to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park recently was repaved, announced Park Manager Eddie Boyd. All maintenance buildings were also repainted.
Tonya Jones, Holmes Street, is showing two horses at the 4-H Horse Show at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville this week.
Funeral services were held for Mrs. Vera Susan Woodruff, 79, Monday morning, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Carlos H. Coop officiated. Burial was in Ausenbaugh Cemetery.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 27, 1970.)
Students going to and from school from the east and north side of town are requested to use Eli St., which goes by the side of the Gospel Assembly Church. The request was made by Police Chief David Cannon.
Funeral services were held for Chester O’Bryan, 87, Tuesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Russell Beshear officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Five hundred and sixty-two students registered on opening day Monday in grade and high schools, it was reported by the superintendent of city schools, Forsythe.
Eugene Davis, Park Avenue, has recently been commissioned a Kentucky Colonel. Davis is a city councilman and a partner in Davis Bestway Supermarket.
A party was given for Kent Allen Akin in honor of his fourth birthday at the home of his grandmother, Mrs. Richard Morris, on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18, at two o’clock.
Last rites were conducted for James D. Menser, 89, Monday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Russell Beshear officiated. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.
Funeral services were held for William Jennings Harris, 74, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 20, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. John Gentry officiated. Burial was in Lafayette Cemetery.
Funeral services for Wallace C. Lantrip, 56, St. Charles, were held Tuesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Willie Bullock officiated. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.