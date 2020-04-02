Before the coronavirus changed everything, Wednesday was a big day for leaders across Hopkins County.
But it was still Census Day — the time every 10 years when people report where they live, with varying amounts of detail about their families and homes. And it still matters.
Hopkins County’s response rate is ahead of the rest of Kentucky. As of Monday, it was 40.6%. The commonwealth stood at 35.4%.
“That’s really, really good. It’s wonderful,” said Kim Ezell, chair of the Complete County Committee.
Dawson Springs remains in the lead with the highest response rate, at 44.5%. Hanson is a close second at 44.1%, while St. Charles has dropped to the bottom of the ladder at 9%.
“It’s very easy to respond,” Ezell said. The invitation letter includes an identification code to enter online to fill out the form.
The Census Bureau has extended much of its count schedule by two to four weeks because of COVID-19. The “self-response phase” of the count now is expected to end Friday, August 14. Mobile questionnaire locations at places such as grocery stores will not begin until at least Monday, April 13.
But that extension could be a blessing for Ezell’s committee. Promotional activities that were planned for this week might occur later in the year.
“It has just been crazy,” Ezell said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get together and discuss that.”
In 2010, Hopkins County wound up with a 66.9% response rate to the Census.
A map posted Monday showed Wisconsin with the strongest response of any state this year, at 42.7%. Alaska is weakest at 20.8%.
People who need help completing their census questionnaire can call 844-330-2020.