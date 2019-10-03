It's the moment we've all been waiting for: The 2018-19 KPREP assessment results have been revealed.
Dawson Springs Elementary School is no longer listed as a Comprehensive Support and Improvement school.
"... We fully believe we'll continue a steep ascent there and never look back and be remotely close to where we were," Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Lenny Whalen said. "We cannot say enough positive about the way our elementary responded and how hard they worked to make this improvement happen."
The elementary scores landed them in the 2-star categories of schools. The new five-star accountability system debuted Tuesday morning. Out of the students in grades 3 through 6 who took the KPREP test, 40 percent were proficient in reading, 38.9 in math, 17.8 in science and 46.7 in social studies, up from 34.3 in reading, 28.6 in math, 14.3 in science and 30.4 in social studies in 2017-18. Writing scores went down from 23.9 to 11.1.
Scores for elementary students came from indicators: proficiency in reading and math and also growth (approximately 36 percent of the weight each), and separate academic indicators of science, social studies and writing (approximately 27 percent of the weight total).
Growth with the system this year was measured differently than reported last year. If a student grows at all, they get credit for that growth, even if they have similar scores as last year because, for example, moving from fourth-grade content to fifth-grade content still allows for growth. Those students who did not grow, earned the school a 0 for growth, but there was no negative growth reported this year.
Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School earned 3 stars for the middle school and 3 stars for the high school.
see stars/page a3
stars
from the front page
"... We were extremely close to reaching 4-star status in both those areas," Whalen said.
For seventh- and eighth-graders, scores dipped slightly from last year's results: 51.3 percent were proficient in reading, 28.8 in math, 39.1 in writing, 11.8 in science and 43.5 in social studies.
The weights and indicators are the same as elementary as they are for middle school. The final scores for middle school was 64, which puts the school in the 3-star category. The school needed a 67 to be a 4-star school.
The high school showed exceptional growth in every area, including the already-high writing scores from 2017-18. The results for KPREP stars in high school came from their performance on the ACT, as well as science and writing exams, graduation rate and transition readiness. The most weight was given to proficiency in reading and math (about 47 percent of the weight), transition readiness as either college or career readiness (about 31 percent of the weight), separate academic indicators of science and writing (about 16 percent of the weight) and then graduation rate (about 6 percent of the weight).
The scores? 53.7 percent proficiency in reading, 48.8 in math, 84.2 in writing and 47.4 in science, compared with 52.4 in reading, 47.5 in math, 80 in writing and 36.6 in science from 2017-18 assessments.
The high school has a graduation rate of 97.1 percent and scored 66.1 in transition readiness. This year, the system weighs the scores of transition readiness higher than graduation rate and weighs the scores of reading and math significantly more than writing and science.
Guidance counselor Lori Wooton said when students have trouble meeting benchmarks on the ACT in a small school, the transition readiness is harder to reach.
To be college ready, students must meet some of the 5 indicators, including meeting benchmarks on the ACT, earning a B or higher in dual credit classes, scoring 3 or higher on two advanced placement classes, among others.
To be career ready, students must meet some of the 5 indicators, including meeting benchmarks on industry certifications or tests, earning a B or higher in career and tech classes, completing an apprenticeship, among others.
One indicator can throw off their status as college or career ready. Many students who aren't college and career ready by the system's standards often go off to college and careers and perform well, Wooton said.
Principal Todd Marshall said transition readiness does career a lot of the weight. Currently, 21 of 39 seniors are either college or career ready. Of the 18 remaining, seven go to the vocational school. Marshall said the focus is now on the 11 left.
In a meeting Tuesday afternoon, administrators discussed that reading and math proficiency and transition readiness have a lot of focus in the new system, but they would like to see science and writing have more weight.
"We have a lot vested in that," Wooton said."
"We feel very good about the growth we're seeing in many areas and only anticipate that will continue with our current focus and initiatives," Whalen said.
Elementary school
This time last year, news came out that Dawson Springs Elementary School was in the bottom 5 percent of all schools in Kentucky. This distinction was called a Comprehensive Support and Improvement school. With that label, the school and the district underwent an audit. The audit results helped form a turnaround plan and the school was eligible to apply for grant money to carry out the plan. The school received grant money and started instituting the full plan at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, although much of the work started much earlier with help from emergency recovery specialists from the Kentucky Department of Education and faculty and staff already at the school and in the district.
Also as part of the CSI process, the school's site-based decision-making council was abolished. The council won't return for another two years, Dawson Springs Elementary School Principal Jennifer Ward said. Although not mandatory, she has formed a principal advisory council to keep parents, teachers and administration on the same page.
Because the school is no longer a CSI school, the status of the two KDE emergency recovery specialists at the school is not yet known. A sustainability plan is in the works to help keep the growth coming.
"Monitoring is huge," Ward said. The administration, including curriculum specialist Paulette Gray, who has been instrumental in implementing positive changes at the school, are working on 30-, 60- and 90-day plans, she added.
Assistant Principal Laura James said the help KDE has given the school has been very valuable and if the recovery specialists have to leave the school, she said she will miss them.
Although the most recent assessment results are below the state average, the school went from a CSI school to nearly a 3-star school in one testing year. The elementary school earned a rating score of 54, which put the school as a 2-star school. Five more points would have moved the school up a star.
"It takes a village, parents included," Ward said. "We've worked very hard to build it."
The students and teachers have worked hard and the district and leadership in both schools have helped fuel positive changes. Ward said the success the school has seen so far is the result of a team effort.
"We want to stress how much support Mr. Whalen has given us in our efforts to improve student achievement," Ward said in a release. "While we are happy to be out of CSI status, our faculty and staff know that our work is just beginning. We are in the process of reevaluating our progress and planning for the future through revised goals. Two stars is just the beginning, the sky is the limit."
Jr./sr. high school
Science and writing will be a focus for the middle school, Marshall said. Mr. Taylor, who teaches science, has been to training to learn the next generation science standards. Mr. Godbey, an instructional coach for the district, has a goal of pushing the high school's writing to over the 90th percentile. The school is working on vertical alignment with all subjects as well.
"We're going to push the students," Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah said.
Despite the growing scores in academic testing, those affiliated with the high school are disappointed that the star rating for the school isn't higher. Marshall said for a small district, Dawson Springs does well to get the pieces of the puzzle to fit.
"We have a good system here," Marshall said. "I wouldn't trade it."
Wooton said the culture of the school district and the fact that teachers, faculty, staff and administrations care is part of the reason why the kids are so successful. They have the work ethic, she said. They have earned the highest ACT score in Dawson Springs history and scored so well in proficiency and academic indicators.
Cavanah said he noticed good things going on in the district and he sees it firsthand now. "Teachers care and they tell the students that every day. That's how it gets done."
Celebration, moving forward
The elementary school will tentatively have parent-teacher conferences on Oct. 24 and if individual students' scores are available at that time, the results will be shared with parents and students. Ward said she is planning to have KPREP award ceremonies in the spring, closer to the testing dates so the students will have the tests fresh on their minds. Testing is tentatively scheduled for May 1.
Gray said they have talked about having a biodegradable balloon lift off to show the students that scores are rising. It would also incorporate science, she said.
"It's extremely important to celebrate," Gray added.
To boost writing and science, the elementary school has already implemented Spot On Science for students in kindergarten through second grade and Amplify Science for the upper primary students. Both programs are aligned with state standards and evidence-based, Ward said. The teachers are also learning Total Participation Techniques to keep the children engaged.
Cavanah and Godbey have been working on vertical planning to take writing to the same level as the jr./sr. high school.
Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School has planned its KPREP award ceremony for Oct. 18, when students will receive certificates, plaques and signs. Individual test scores have not yet been received.