If it were up to the Pennyrile Habitat for Humanity, “Old Glory” will be a lot more prominent in area lawns in the coming weeks.
The organization has launched its “American Flag Project,” a subscription-based fundraising campaign aimed at helping raise money for the group’s efforts.
Pennyrile Habitat’s Executive Director Heath Duncan said they had the same type of fundraiser in Christian County, which resulted in 300 subscriptions.
“We raise $20,000 a year, and you can drive through neighborhoods, and there are American flags throughout the subdivisions. It’s really cool,” he said. “We felt like as patriotic as Madisonville and Hopkins County is, that this would go well.”
Throughout the six flag flying holidays — Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4, Patriots Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day — volunteers will place flags in subscribers’ yards.
“We’ve got these neat, clean looking flags that we will put out,” said Duncan. “As the holidays approach, we’ll come and put one of those in your yard. When the holidays come around, we just go out and stick them in it.”
Habitat is partnering with Independence Bank to bring this project to Hopkins County. Local bank president Kent Mills said Independence banks are in 12 counties, and they have a long history with Habitat.
“When Heath brought this idea to us, you’ve got a patriotic name, that was named after our owners went to see the Liberty Bell and saw Independence Hall,” said Mills. “Our theme is being patriotic, and so this made sense to partner with them on it. We’re always looking for ways to give back to the community.”
Duncan said the bank would help the project through volunteerism by placing flags for subscribers.
Mills said they plan to use the partnership as a team-building exercise for employees.
“We’re looking for activities that we can give back to the community, and this is a way we can do that,” Mills said. “It’s a team-building thing for us. A group can go out and feel good about their community and get to know each other a little better.”
The subscription is $60 a year, Duncan said it’s $10 for each flag-waving holiday. Because three of the holidays have already passed, this year’s subscription is only $30.
Duncan said many have asked about the possibility of purchasing a flag.
“The idea is it’s a subscription. We’re going to make sure you’ve got a new flag pole and a new flag,” he said. “We’ll take care of any maintenance if the wind blows your flag over or the flag rips. We take care of all that.”
The first flags to hit local lawns is coming soon as Patriots’ Day is Friday, Sept. 11.
If you’d like to subscribe to the “American Flag Project,” call Habitat at 270-825-1539 or send them a message on Facebook.