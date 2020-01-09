These Hopkins County establishments were inspected by the health department through Dec. 31, 2019:
Walmart deli -- 100
Ridgewood Terrace -- 100
Fiesta Acapulco -- 99
Violations included no vomit or diarhhea cleanup kit, thermometers not found in some cold units, eggs improperly stored, door gasket on cooler needs repairing, food being improperly cooled and hot holding unit not maintaining properly temperature. The restaurant scored a 90.
During a follow-up inspection, a violation was food improperly cooled.
Mandarin House follow-up inspection -- 100
Violations included ice spillage on floor, mops improperly stored, onions improperly stored and employee not seen washing hands after smoking. The restaurant scored a 95.
During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected.
AMC Classics -- 100
Dixie Pan -- 97.
Violations included cup used for scoop, scoop handle touching food, thermometers not found in some hot or cold units and turkey stored on floor in walk-in freezer.
Burger King (South Main) -- 98
Violations included wiping cloths improperly stored and thermometers not found in some hot or cold units.
Hobo Mickey's Pizza (South Main) -- 100
Wildfire Pizza -- 98
Violations included wiping cloths improperly stored on counter top and cup used for scoop.
Reel Em N Fish -- 100
Casey's deli -- 100
Gather -- 100
Baptist Health hospital -- 100
A&N Deli -- 100
Violations included no written policy on reporting employee illness, eggs improperly stored and wet mop improperly stored. The restaurant scored a 96.
During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected.
Huck's deli (North) -- 96
Violations included no certified food protection manager, single-service items stored on floor, inside lip of ice machine needs cleaning and water and syrup spillage on floor.
Arby's -- 100
Violations included boxes of food on floor in walk-in freezer, wiping cloths improperly stored, not all foods covered and employee drink container stored in food prep area. The restaurant scored a 95.
During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected.
Ferrell's --98
Violations included hand sink in poor repair and water standing in bottom of cooler.
The Crowded House -- 100
Wings Etc. -- 96
Violations included can opener needs cleaning, water standing in bottom of cooler, door handle on freezer needs repairing and hood vents need cleaning.
Swaggy P's (New) -- 99
A violation as scoops without handles in food products.
Sonic (North) -- 99
A violation was liquid spillage in bottom of prep cooler.
Grapevine Baptist Church -- 99
A violation was no certified food protection manager.
Minit Mart deli -- 99
During a follow-up inspection, a violation was no certified food protection manager.
The Taqueria (New) -- 100
Oak Grove Baptist Church -- 100
Mr. Wok -- 99
Violations included no written policy on reporting employee illness, not all foods covered, food product in three-compartment sinks and mops improperly stored. The restaurant scored a 95.
During a follow-up inspection, a violation was food product in three-compartment sinks.
Hillside Center -- 100
Hobo Mickey's Pizza (North) -- 100
Damascus Roadhouse -- 100
Melody Lanes food bar -- 100
Sonic (South) -- 100
Lively Stone Church -- 99
A violation was no certified food protection manager.
Temptation Events and Catering -- 100
Hammack Moore House -- 99
A violation was no certified food protection manager.
Catering and Creations -- 99
A violation was thermometers not found in some cooling units.
C & C Express No. 1 -- 100
C & C Express No. 2 -- 100
Taco Bell -- 99
A violation was liquid spillage on floor beneath ice machine.
Rally's -- 96
Violations included some foods uncovered in walk-in freezer, potatoes stored on floor in walk-in, thermometers not found in some cooling units and cups stored on floor.
West Kentucky Veterans Center -- 100
Tumbleweed -- 95
Violations included no certified food protection manager, some foods uncovered in cooler, pan bottoms touching food product, wiping cloths improperly stored and debris build-up on floor in kitchen.