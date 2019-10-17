Former DSPD officer dies

A police officer who served on the Dawson Springs Police Department for a short time has died, as announced Tuesday by the Christian County Sheriff's Department on its Facebook page.
"It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own. Deputy Chris Williams passed away (Monday) of natural causes," the post reads. "Chris has served the citizens of Christian County for over 21 years, as a patrolman, an investigator, a juvenile officer, and more recently as a court security officer."
Williams was sworn in as a Dawson Springs police officer on Oct. 5, 2018. He was on the force until February 2019, said Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek.
"Chris was a wealth of knowledge. Wonderful person that would do anything to help anyone," Opalek added. "(He) spent his entire life helping people in need. He will truly be missed by many."