The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Vincent U. Marks, 29, Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with contempt of court, libel or slander, resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Steven M. Reed, 35, Dawson Springs, was charged with flagrant nonsupport on a Daviess County warrant.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Department released the following report Wednesday:
• Amanda Forsythe, Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County bench warrant.