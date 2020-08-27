With the recent announcement of the new state guidelines for the November presidential election, Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern is hoping to see a much larger turnout for the General Election than was witnessed during the delayed June primary.
“I’d like to see us comeback bigger and better,” Cloern said.
Of course the primary election was nothing to shake a stick at. The election saw the highest voter turn-out for any statewide election in Kentucky since 2008, with more than 75% of those voters utilizing the mail-in option. At the county level, 8,329 ballots were cast, as opposed to only 6,888 during the 2016 primary election.
As for how the general election will look, that is yet to be decided. While Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announced their plan over a week ago, local election officials are still in the process of turning those guidelines into something that will fit with the needs of local voters.
Cloern stated over the weekend that in-person early voting at a mobile polling location or drive-thru location would be available from Oct. 13 through Nov. 2. Locations and dates for the mobile voting booths, which were a popular option in the primary, have yet to be announced.
The biggest change for November, however, will be that the county will once again be able to offer more than just one site for voters to cast their ballots in-person. While not yet back to the normal number of voting centers residents are used to, this will allow voters more options and will ideally reduce the number of voters at any one location at any given time.
“I’d like to see at least one polling center opened in each magisterial district,” Cloern stated, which would mean at least seven polling places in Hopkins County.
More polling centers means more poll workers will be needed, and the clerk’s office is already reaching out to existing workers to gauge interest.
“We’ve sent all of our poll workers letters to see if they want to return for the general election,” Cloern stated. “We will staff our existing workers first, and if needed, we’ll look for new volunteers.”
Anyone willing to work the polls is urged to visit the newly launched Poll Worker Volunteer Portal at www.govoteky.com. The portal passes applications on to the volunteer’s county clerk, who will then contact them as needed.
Voters can also go online today and begin requesting an absentee ballot, at govoteky.com. Voters can request ballots from now until Oct. 9, but they will not begin being mailed out until the end of September.
One of the big dilemmas Kentucky faced as a state in June was the delay in tabulating the final results of the election. Voters had to wait seven days before poll numbers were released, due entirely to mail-in ballots.
Although Adams pushed for all ballots to be due by election day, the final agreement he worked out with the governor only requires all ballots postmarked by election day. While there will be a slight delay in getting the final numbers, Cloern expects to be able to give voters more real time information.
“All of the results we have at the end of election day will be released that night as unofficial results,” she said, saying that this will include all mail-in ballots received prior to election day.
The official tally, which will include any ballots received after election day as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 2, will be released on Nov. 10.
During the June primary, most counties did not tabulate mail-in ballots until after election day was over.
