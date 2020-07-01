As evening skies begin to fill with the familiar bangs, booms and flashes of lights,it can only mean one thing in Hopkins County — the 4th of July is near.
Because of the novel coronavirus, cities and organizations have opted out of their annual celebrations, which has helped to bolster sales for local firework pop-ups.
Joy Cowan, owner of Dawson Springs Jet’s Discount Fireworks, said when the season first started, business was good because people started to get out of their homes. Now, they are seeing a surge from families that plan to hold their own celebrations.
“We have low prices. We don’t do a great big markup,” she said. “We’re in Dawson Springs, and we do some of it for the ones that can’t go out and travel to Missouri or travel to Cincinnati to get fireworks. There’s a lot of people in Dawson that are pretty much local all the time, so we try to get stuff they want.”
With several tents set up around Madisonville, Victor Deason, with Southern Boom Fireworks, said he has also seen an uptick.
“There’s been an increase in sales this year, and we expect it to be better because there’s no firework shows this year because of corona,” he said. “This is an opportunity for them to celebrate and be at home together since there are no big shows.”
As a veteran who served seven combat tours, the Fourth is a big deal for Deason. For the last 12 years, he has traveled to Madisonville from his home in Erin, Tennessee, to spend two weeks selling fireworks.
Deason said he sells a tremendous amount of fireworks as it gets closer to the holiday. His busiest days are normally the day before and the day of, which sometimes bring in anywhere from $50,000 to $60,000 during those two days.
“It’s not the fireworks, and it’s not the tent, and it’s not the money, it is the group of friends in the community that I have built to come here,” he said. “That’s the reason I keep coming back. I miss the community here because they’re always so good to me. The police check on me all the time, the fire department checks on me, Brother’s BBQ brings me something to eat. It’s the community that brings me back.”
One of Deason’s customers, Brittany White, said she has been coming to his tent for the last six years.
“I love what the Fourth represents — freedom, family, it makes you remember and take a second from a busy life and calm down and relax and enjoy,” she said. “My family is very patriotic. We’ve had several family members in the military and that have fought in different wars. Nowadays, with the way things are going, your freedom means more than what it did 15, 20 years ago.”
She said she goes to Deason’s tent beside Melody Lanes and Sonic on North Main because he has good deals and low prices. However, she goes to other pop-ups as well, looking for the best price.
“When you’re on a limited income and you can only spend a certain amount, you just make sure you get more bang for your buck,” White said.
Last week, the Madisonville Fire Department posted the city ordinance for fireworks within the city limits on its Facebook page.
Fireworks can only be used between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight, July 1 and July 5, according to the fire department. Also, you must be 18 years of age to set off fireworks, and fireworks can’t be ignited within 200 feet of any structure, vehicle or another person.
Fireworks shall not be ignited or discharged from a motor vehicle, according to the department, who added you must have permission from the property owner before igniting fireworks and shall not set them off on city property.
They urge that people who use fireworks use common sense to avoid injuries, especially children.
“Madisonville fire would also like to remind our community to be mindful of the threat to property when fireworks are used irresponsibly. As always, it is so important that you be safe when you are having fun and celebrating our great nation,” the deaprtment’s post read.