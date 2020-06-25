The Thursday, June 18 meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education ended with the public review of Supt. Leonard Whalen’s evaluation.
“Across the board, we gave him exemplary status,” announced Board Chairperson Vicki Allen. “The first standard, Instructional Leadership, that was exemplary; second, Human Resource Leadership, exemplary; and the last one, was Collaborative Leadership.”
“We feel like that — especially with the last few months — that he’s done an excellent job, we couldn’t be happier, and we want to go on from here the same way,” Allen said
“I don’t think this exemplary rating is strictly on me, per se. I have to give a lot of credit to our staff, our teachers, our administrative team,” Whalen said. “We get an awful lot of parent and community support, too — it’s been a trying year.”
Whalen concluded his remarks with a glimpse into the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. “I know there has been a lot of questions about ‘do we know when school is going to start back,’ what precautions we’re going to take--things of that nature,” said Whalen.
“It’s just too early to tell, we have been working a lot behind the scenes to put together some plans. We really need to get a couple of weeks under our belt, into probably early- or mid-July, to see whether this is decreasing, ‘is it staying steady,’ ‘is it ramping up,’ and make some decisions based on that” (referring to Covid-19),” Whalen said “It’s just too early yet to determine ‘are we going to be able to start on our regular August date,’ or if we are going to have to push back to that later September 1 date.”
In other news, the Board:
• reviewed a report from Jennifer Ward, Principal of Dawson Springs Elementary. In her June report, Ward informed the Board that preschool screenings occurred the week of June 8, and that several teachers attended Murray State University’s (MSU) virtual Teaching and Technology Summit with the goals of incorporating more technology into the classroom. Ward also announced that the Kindergarten: Ready, Set, Go Night has been cancelled for 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
• received Principal Todd Marshall’s monthly update of Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School. Like with the elementary staff, Marshall reported that many members of his staff virtually attended the MSU Summit.
Marshall celebrated the junior class’ score of 20.95 on the ACT exam, which was taken during the 2019-20 school session. 20.95 is the highest average score by a single class on the ACT in school history.
• approved the flat rate for preschool tuition of $100 per month for 2020-21.
• acknowledged that Jeannie Blanchard, former Kitchen Manager, has been transferred to the position of Food Service Director after the retirement of LaDonna Bennett.