EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Jeff Clarke is a 1972 graduate from Madisonville North Hopkins High School. His dad was a physician at Trover Clinic from 1968-85.Dr. Jeff Clarke is a longtime Paducah pulmonologist, so he understands the body’s respiratory system better than many other COVID-19 patients, considering his 35 years of experience.
“I was doing OK. A fever, but no real shortness of breath. I had my little pulse ox device,” Clarke recalled, noting his oxygen levels were good. “... It can measure your oxygen level.”
Unfortunately, the 65-year-old doctor’s mild symptoms worsened as days passed.
Clarke’s fever was joined by respiratory issues, as his oxygen level dropped “really low” on July 11. That spelled trouble. He went to Baptist Health Paducah’s emergency room and scans revealed bilateral pneumonia, prompting an admission to the intensive care unit.
“Literally, this went from no respiratory symptoms to severe in less than 24 hours and then, two days later, I’m on the ventilator,” he said.
About two weeks before, Clarke had attended a family member’s wedding in Owensboro, where he was exposed to the coronavirus, despite social distancing efforts. He believes it occurred when an asymptomatic guest — who didn’t yet know they were infected — sat next to him during the reception. Many other wedding guests became infected, but didn’t require hospitalization.
The fever began a few days later and Clarke became worried about COVID-19, testing positive for the coronavirus on July 1. He self-quarantined at home in Paducah, while his wife, Annette, isolated at their Melber home and would also test positive. They later quarantined together and were both hospitalized, but Clarke’s condition was more severe.
His ordeal with COVID-19 stretched for weeks, resulting in an extended hospitalization and seven days on ventilation. He just remembers the before and after of ventilation. That seven-day period is “just gone,” although Clarke learned he waved to people through the COVID unit’s window.
“It was scary because obviously I know more than the average person would know about this disease. I know about the potential outcomes,” Clarke said, about intubation.
“You know, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to be on for weeks?’ ‘Am I on for months?’ ‘Will I have to have a tracheostomy?’ Which, sometimes long-term ventilator patients do. ‘Am I going to survive this?’ ”
However, Clarke said he was so “miserable” at that time and it was something that had to be done. He knew he was in good hands.
“I knew going in, once I was on the ventilator, it was going to be kind of touch and go,” he said. “And apparently, talking to some of my nurse practitioners, a few days there was really pretty bad, but I told them, ‘God still has plans for me’ and I think he listened to all these prayers.”
Clarke was eventually extubated on July 20, which left him “very weak.”
He struggled to hold a popsicle afterward and still felt short of breath in following days. He underwent physical therapy and occupational therapy exercises to bolster his weakened strength, before going home on July 30 to a heartwarming farewell celebration at the hospital.
Baptist Health employees applauded for Clarke, who works for Baptist Health Medical Group, as a health care worker guided him to the hospital’s exit after discharge. He exchanged “elbow bumps” and air elbow bumps with many of them as he left. The experience brought him to tears.
“As of August 1st, I’ve been there at Baptist for 34 years,” he said. “It just brought tears to my eyes. I just couldn’t believe it. Still, when I think about it, it still kind of breaks me up. It really was something to see that. I feel like I’m part of the family.”
Now, weeks later, Clarke still requires supplemental oxygen and he gets short of breath with exertion. But, his strength is better and his lungs need to heal. The healing process can take several months with a “bad viral pneumonia,” and he’s hoping to get back to work.
Clarke also thanked everyone at the hospital — ranging from doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists to physical and occupational therapists and other hospital workers — and appreciates all the prayers, as evident in the many “get well soon” cards, balloons, gift baskets and signs on display at his Melber home this week.
He stressed the importance of social distancing and wearing face masks to protect others, urging people to be altruistic and think of their fellow man and woman.
“If I have it and don’t know it, I don’t want to give it to somebody else,” Clarke added.
“The thing that made me feel the worst about this is I infected my wife, because by the time I knew I had it, she’d already been exposed. I feel terrible about that — that because of me, she got sick. Think about wearing a mask. I know it’s uncomfortable at times, but it’s a small thing to do to try to ... keep the virus from spreading. This virus is real.”