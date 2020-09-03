Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 807 newly reported coronavirus cases in the commonwealth Tuesday. One hundred and fifty of the new cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 24 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 27 days old.
“The virus is certainly spreading more through our kids, said Beshear. “That’s concerning. So keep getting tested. It helps us stop the spread, especially through our asymptomatic folks.”
Beshear reported 15 new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 948 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Tuesday include a 78-year-old woman from Calloway County; two women, ages 71 and 85, and two men, ages 87 and 88, from Campbell County; a 73-year-old man from Fayette County; a 55-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 70-year-old man from Harlan County; a 77-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County; two men, ages 73 and 81, from Lincoln County; a 79-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 67-year-old man from Owen County; and an 80-year-old woman from Pulaski County.
“Tough day that we have 15 new deaths. If we have over 4,000 cases a week, were going to lose people we care about,” said Beshear. “Let’s make sure we remember that these people are all beloved. We can’t ignore this. These are Kentuckians. They are each members of a family.”
As of Tuesday, there have been at least 887,547 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.40%.
Processing Unemployment Claims
Beshear also announced he again is extending Ernst & Youngs contract, which began in July, to help process unemployment insurance claims.
“Today, I’m announcing we will extend our partnership with EY through the end of the year,” he said. “As a reminder, EY is one of the big four accounting and consulting firms and has significant experience in unemployment insurance claims.”
Beshear said that in nine weeks, EY helped Kentucky process more than 141,000 claims. By extending the contract through the end of the year, the governor said officials expect to get through about 70,000 disputed claims awaiting adjudication.
Beshear was joined by Amy Cubbage, deputy secretary of the Labor Cabinet, who provided further details.
“The first phase of the contract was for a four-week term, and when that initial term ended successfully with the processing of approximately 61,000 initial and continuing claims, we extended the EY contract for another five weeks to help us resolve continuing claims,” Cubbage said.
She said the new contract is worth about $4.9 million and added the original EY contract as well as the extensions all are being funded with money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and would not affect the states normal budget.
She said that in mid-August Kentucky applied for and has been approved to use outside help like EY contractors to write letters of determination, a time-sensitive process that has slowed many claims.
“Kentucky is only the second state to turn to outside help to issue determinations,” she said.
She said EY will provide 100 staffers to assist in prepaing the written determinations for four weeks, and then 25 staffers for another 12 weeks.
“We believe this will cut the time to issue the pandemic-related backlog of adjudications by approximately half,” Cubbage said.