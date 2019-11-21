Plans are underway for the Dawson Springs tree-lighting ceremony and open house on Sunday and for the Christmas parade on Dec. 1.
The decorating committee is planning both events and is seeking groups to enter floats into the annual Christmas parade.
Christmas came to the city streetlights on Nov. 1.
Open house at the local businesses will start at 1 p.m. Sunday and last until 6 p.m. Customers and guests will head to Veterans Park between 5 and 5:30 p.m. for the tree-lighting ceremony.
Mayor Chris Smiley will welcome the crowd and the Boy Scouts will present the colors. Barry Whitledge as well as the Dawson Springs High School choir will sing. Bro. Trent Keeton, the new pastor at First Baptist Church, will lead the prayer. Two awards will be given out: the Community Service Award from the committee and the Spirit of Dawson Springs Award from the Professional Women's Club of Dawson Springs. Miss Dawson Springs Cameron Riley will light up the square with Christmas lights. Caroling will follow.
Christmas celebrations will continue in town on Dec. 1 with the parade. This year's theme is "A Country Christmas." Floats can be sponsored by businesses, schools, groups, teams, churches or individuals. Each entry must have at least one person in costume, riding or walking. Entries must be turned in by noon Friday, Nov. 29, to the Dawson Springs city office.
Entry forms are available at Planters Bank, the Dawson Springs Branch Library, City Hall or online at DawsonSpringsKY.com. More parade entries are needed.
No floats should have a Santa Claus, as he will be invited by the committee.
Floats will line up at the First Christian Church on Eli Street between 4 and 4:30 p.m., when judging will begin. Those not wanting to be judged must arrive by 4:45 p.m. Winners of Mayor's Choice, Main Street's Favorite and Best of Theme will be announced as they pass the grandstand in Veterans Park.
Santa will be at the Dawson Springs Branch Library following the parade for pictures and cookies. The Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center will have hot chocolate.
In case of rain, the parade will be moved to Dec. 10.