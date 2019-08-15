EDITOR'S NOTE: Instead of "critical" violations, the health department now refers to these violations are "priority" violations. These require a follow-up inspection.
These establishments were inspected by the Hopkins County Health Department through Aug. 8:
Oasis Southwest Grill -- 96. Violations, including a priority violation that requires follow-up, were no certified food protection manager, no protocol for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea or clean-up kit, food spillage in bottom of prep cooler and water standing in bottom of cooler.
American Legion Post No. 6 -- 99. A violation was no certified food protection manager.
Domino's -- 99. A violation was hand-washing signs needed at hand sinks.
Salvation Army kitchen -- 98. Violations were scoop handle touching food product and eggs stored above other food product.
Papa John's -- 96. Violations were scoop handles touching food product, pan bottoms touching food product, lights out in walk-in and kitchen areas and no certified food protection manager.
Long John Silver's -- 98. Violations were floor tile needs repair in some areas, grease spillage around and beneath deep fryers, ceiling tile needs replacing in some areas and spillage on floor in walk-in.
Cobb's Rolling Smoke BBQ (new food wagon) -- 100
White Plains Community Center -- 100
Ideal Market Deli (White Plains) -- 100
Pappy's -- 99. A violation was no soap or towels at hand sink.
Huck's Deli (South Main) -- 93. Violations, including two priority violations that require follow-up, were no certified food protection manager, no protocol for vomit/diarrhea clean-up or clean-up kit, single service product stored on floor, employee putting on new gloves without first washing hands and hood vents need cleaning.
Madisonville Health & Rehab kitchen -- 100
Days Inn breakfast -- 100
Applebee's -- 99. A violaiton was floor tile need repairing in some areas
Ideal Market Deli (Anton Road) -- 100
Ideal Market Deli (Center Street) -- 100
Ideal Market Deli (Hanson Road) -- 100
Ideal Market Deli (Princeton Road) -- 99. A violation was inside of microwave needs cleaning.
Big City Market & Coffee Bar -- 100
Quality Quick Deli (South Main) -- 91. Follow-up required for three priority violations. Violations were no protocol for vomit/diarrhea clean-up or clean-up kit, equipment stored in hand sink, eggs improperly stored, uncovered food in cooler, ceiling tile missing in kitchen, no lid on ice machine, drink nozzles need cleaning, employee drink containers in food prep area and some food items in coolers without date labeling. During the follow-up, all items were corrected except the uncovered food in cooler and the deli earned a 99.Quality Quick Deli (South Main) Follow-up inspection 99
Tradewater Pointe Kitchen -- 99. A violation was wiping cloths improperly stored.
Madisonville Meal Prep -- 100
Dairy Queen (Dawson Springs) -- 99. A violation was food spillage in bottom of cooler.
Huck's (South Main) -- 99 during a follow-up inspection. A violation was no certified food protection manager.