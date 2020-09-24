Over 5,000 vehicle registrations in Hopkins County remain unpaid beyond their original expiration date, according to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern.
According to the data released by the Kentucky Division of Motor Vehicle Licensing, more than 1,249 registrations due in March alone remain unpaid in Hopkins County.
“Another 1,177-plus from August are still due,” according to Cloern. “Time is running out for those vehicle owners to pay their registration and taxes without incurring a penalty and interest.”
Earlier this year, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet granted a grace period for all vehicle and vessel registrations administered by county clerks or the cabinet. That window, which was created to ease the burden on those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue with no penalties through the close of business on Tuesday, Oct. 6, according to Cloern.
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, any unpaid registrations due at the end of September or earlier will be considered past due and the penalty will be added for the entire overdue period. That means registrations due at the end of March will have seven months of penalty and interest added to the original bill to the original bill.
Vehicle registration can be renewed anytime by calling 866-658-9866 or going online at www.drive.ky.gov.