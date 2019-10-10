The Season of Giving has arrived once again, and Planters Bank branches are competing to see who can raise the most money for 12 local charities through the end of the year.
From now until Dec. 31, each bank branch will be selling $10 sets of Barkley Hills' Cinna-Spice Whipped Honey paired with Continental Mills' Krusteaz Southern Cornbread. Shell-Bee's Bourbon Smoked Garlic Sea Salt is also available for $10.
Sarah Whitaker, spokesperson for the campaign, said all of the money raised will go to the nonprofit that each branch is fundraising for.
"Every time you're buying either of those sets, 100% of that is going to those charities," she said. "It's a good hostess gift with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up."
Whitaker said this is the sixth year Planters Bank has hosted the Season of Giving, and it's her fourth year helping market the campaign. To-date, the Planters Bank Season of Giving has raised $85,000 for area nonprofit organizations, Whitaker noted.
Along with purchasing one of the sets, Planters Bank will donate $25 to the Season of Giving nonprofits when someone mentions the nonprofit while opening a checking or savings account.
Another aspect of the fundraising campaign is hinged on social media likes and shares. Each week, a different branch and their charity will be featured on the Planters Bank Facebook page. Each like and share will add up to money donated to that charity from Planters Bank.
"For every like on the post, a dollar is donated and for every share, $2," Whitaker said. "The same thing on Twitter except it's a like and a retweet. ... Everybody can earn up to $750 on the social media side of things, but whoever is the most enthusiastic gets $250 extra."
This week, Princeton is the featured branch, raising money for Feeding God's Children which is a Feeding America program that provides non-perishable food and snacks to children in need. The social media
feature week for Feeding God's Children continues through Sunday.
Other branches, its respective charity and feature week include:
*Commerce branch for I Am Invisible Bullying and Suicide, Oct. 7
*Sebree branch for Caring for Webster County Cancer Fighters Inc., Oct. 14
*Boulevard branch for United Way of the Pennyrile, Oct. 21
*Hilldale branch for Humane Society, Oct. 28
*Dawson Springs branch for Hopkins County Special Olympics, Nov. 4
*Sango branch for The Nightstalker Association, Nov. 11
*Providence branch for Molly's Mutts Animal Rescue, Nov. 18
*Main branch for Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, Nov. 25
*Rossview branch for YAIPaks, Dec. 2
*Sturgis branch for Braves 2 College, Dec. 9
*Indian Hills branch for Dyslexia Association, Dec. 16
For more information about the Planters Bank Season of Giving, visit plantersbankonline.com.