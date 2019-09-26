The Dawson Springs City Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17, had the first reading of four ordinances related to zoning and code enforcement.
City attorney Ben Leonard was on hand to summarize what the ordinances were.
Ordinance 2019-06 includes changes made by Hopkins County planning and zoning following a public hearing last month and mainly updates dimensions and categories. The Aug. 22 public hearing was to get feedback on "adding a minimum living space to the definition of dwellings and a minimum dimension size to the principal permitted uses in R-2 and R-3," the ordinance states. The changes accepted by the commission has been worked into the Dawson Springs ordinance, which will be
accepted upon second reading of the ordinance at the council's October meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The minimum living space, excluding porches and garages, is 600 square feet per unit for single family and two family dwellings as well as modular dwellings; multi-family dwellings must have 550 square feet of living space.
Single-family dwellings built conventionally must have its lowest dimension greater than 18 feet. It must have solid foundation of permanent material, it reads. The word "mobile" is changed to "manufactured" home in the uses of residential properties that are R-3
Ordinance 2019-07 updates code enforcement board codes, which were still on a 2009 code, to the most recent 2012 code. The date change was the only update to the proposed ordinance.
Ordinance 2019-08 includes a definition of junk motor vehicles, makes changes to help the city recoup various fees including towing and gives the code enforcement board new ways in which to complete their duties. The change is proposed for Ordinance 99.12 subsection B(21) and will allow the city to remove junked motor vehicles after issuing at least one citation and the owner has not removed the vehicle. The city would also "recoup any towing expenses and impounding expenses."
Ordinance 2019-09 allows for the use of a hearing officer by the code enforcement board and will help expedite the code enforcement process when there is no quorum. This change would be made to Ordinance 99.08. It has been added as subsection F. A hearing officer can be a member of the code enforcement board or a member of the public who has experience or training in the code enforcement process. No local government employee or position-holder should serve as hearing officer. A violator is able to have counsel at the hearing and present evidence on their behalf as well as talk to the accuser. Within a day of entry, the hearing officer must write findings and orders and provide those to the violator. Appeals must be done within seven days or the order by the office is considered final. An appeal can then be made to district court.
City Clerk Janet Dunbar and Leonard made the ordinances available for review by this newspaper and citizens prior to its acceptance at the second reading. The Progress appreciates this.