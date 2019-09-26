Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton and Justice and Public Safety Secretary John Tilley joined Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders to recognize the promotion of officers at a ceremony held on Sept. 23 in Lexington. One colonel, two lieutenant colonels, five majors, four captains, seven lieutenants and 17 sergeants were commissioned.
KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders spoke prior to the recognition of the new promoted officers, wishing them well in their new roles within the agency.
"It takes three things in my opinion to be an exceptional leader; compassion, vision, and passion for the job," said Sanders. "Vision paired with compassion can truly change the world. Passion for the profession you chose and the job you do on a daily basis is the key to success. I am proud to be your commissioner today and every day."
Some of the promoted KSP Troopers and Officers recognized at the ceremony are as follows:
Lieutenant Colonel Chad E. White was promoted to Colonel and assigned as Deputy Commissioner.
Major Lawrence C. Newton Jr. was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and will remain at the Technical Services Division.
Major Phillip Burnett Jr. was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and assigned to the Administrative Division.
Captain Bruce W. Button was promoted to Major and transferred to the Administrative Division, Professional Support Troop.
Captain Matthew J. Johnson was promoted to Major and transferred to the Operations Division, West Troop.
Captain Jeremy E. Murrell was promoted to Major and transferred to the Technical Services Division as Chief Information Officer.
Captain Darren S. Stapleton was promoted to Major and transferred to the Special Enforcement Troop.
Lieutenant David N. Archer was promoted to Captain and transferred to Post 2, Madisonville.
Lieutenant Bradley M. Arterburn was promoted to Captain and transferred the Internal Affairs Branch.
Lieutenant Kenneth S. Wall was promoted to Captain and transferred to the Academy Branch.
Sergeant Joseph A. Adams Jr. was promoted to Lieutenant and will remain at the Western Laboratory Branch.
Sergeant Jonathan C. McGehee was promoted to Lieutenant and will remain at Post 2, Madisonville.
Sergeant Kenneth R. Sandusky was promoted to Lieutenant and will remain at the Intelligence Branch.
Senior Trooper Tye D. Chavies was promoted to Sergeant and transferred to the Academy Branch.
Facilities Securities Officer Sam W. Gilbert was promoted to Sergeant and will remain at Facilities Security Branch.
Trooper First Class Dallas R. Greer was promoted to Sergeant and will remain with the Special Response Team.
Master Trooper William R. Gregory was promoted to Sergeant and transferred to the Internal Affairs Branch.
Master Trooper Mark S. Mefford was promoted to Sergeant and transferred to the Public Integrity Unit.
Facilities Securities Officer Trenton L. Miller was promoted to Sergeant and will remain at Facilities Security Branch.
Commercial Vehicle Officer II Glenn J. Perry was promoted to Sergeant and transferred to the CVE Central Troop.
Commercial Vehicle Officer II Mark B. Scott was promoted to Sergeant and transferred to the CVE East Troop.