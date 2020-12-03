When 2021 arrives, some familiar faces will return to the Dawson Springs Independent School district. But instead of serving in their past positions as faculty members, they will fill the seats vacated on the Board of Education by Kent Dillingham and Lindsey Morgan.
Before her retirement, Jenny Bruce spent 40 years in various roles throughout the district, the majority of that time spent as the school system’s treasurer. The board will find itself in her capable hands, as Bruce also has vast experience as its former secretary.
Bruce’s love for the school system made the decision to run for a seat on the board an easy one.
“I graduated from this district and then went on to work in the district,” said Bruce. “I have lived here all of my life and plan on staying here, and I feel that our school district is a very important part of Dawson Springs.”
Carol Niswonger won her election bid as a write-in candidate. With an impressive 50 years in education, Niswonger was an English teacher at the high school from 2015-2018, after having been retired for 13 years.
“I really hadn’t considered it (running), but some community members approached me and asked if I would — they knew me as a teacher and knew I loved the kids, and the kids and their families liked me,” Niswonger said. “I was honored that they thought I could help.”
In terms of her goals as a board member, Niswonger said it start with support.
“I just want to be able to support the board, the administrative staff of each school, the teachers and staff members, and the kids and their families,” said Niswonger. “I hope to be a support person who understands education as a teacher and can listen and work with others to find the best way possible to make sure that the Dawson Springs Independent School System can continue its tradition of excellence.”
Bruce’s main objective as a board member isn’t much different from when she served as the district’s financial officer.
“My main goal for our school district is to make sure it remains here for many years to come,” Bruce said. “I hope to see our student population grow; I feel that we have a great school district and have a lot to offer.”
Niswonger agrees.
“This place is unreal. I’ve been asked more than once by people in other school systems, ‘What are you people doing down there, anyway?’ ” Niswonger said. “I just smile and say, ‘We’ve got great kids who are proud of their school and parents who support them, and sometimes, in this day and time, it’s grandparents or other family members, and that’s okay.”
As a native Dawsonian, Bruce is well aware of what makes the district special.
“I enjoy the atmosphere of a small district. The students get more individual attention,” said Bruce. “Staff care for each other and are willing to help each other.”
“We get to do so many activities that larger schools just dream about,” Niswonger added. “And, our kids know ‘we’re little’ and it doesn’t bother them.”
Neither of the newly-elected board members are afraid to roll up their sleeves and get to work, and bouncing back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge Niswonger plans to meet head-on.
“When school was first dismissed, it was like a snow day and it seemed okay, but then as this has dragged on, and everyone has known somebody who has gotten sick, it’s not so much excitement anymore,” Niswonger said. “I don’t think that most of us really appreciated our daily lives, such as they were, until we didn’t have them anymore, and I hope that we will keep that sense of appreciation and thankfulness for our lives, once we get past this — and we will.”
“I know this is really a hard time for school districts,” Bruce said. “I know the board, administrators and staff have had many hard decisions to make, and I know each one has been made with safety for the students and staff being priority.”