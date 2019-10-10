Interpersonal Simulation Program receives provisional accreditation

The Interprofessional Simulation Program at Madisonville Community College has received provisional accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.
The Interprofessional Simulation Program at MCC utilizes a simulation hospital and a simulation home to allow health sciences students to collaborate across disciplines, caring for simulated patients. This collaborative study helps students build essential interprofessional skills needed in today's healthcare setting.
"Ours is the first simulation program that utilizes interprofessional instructional design within the Kentucky Community and Technical College System to be provisionally accredited," said Shannon Allen, MCC Director of Simulation.
"Nursing and allied health students work together in the simulation environment, giving them a realistic clinical experience, working with other healthcare disciplines at the bedside," she said.
This simulated experience helps students understand how their particular discipline fits into the full treatment plan for a patient, explained Allen.
The healthcare simulation hospital opened in 2015 on the campus of Baptist Health Madisonville. The construction of the hospital was funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Delta Health Care Services grant and executed as a consortium among MCC, Baptist Health Madisonville, and West Area Health Education Center.
The hospital includes two simulated patient care rooms, nurse's station, control room, debriefing room, and storage area.
Through a separate grant from Delta Health Care Services, in 2017 the simulated hospital was expanded to create a multipurpose room that can be configured to mimic various hospital settings, such as a critical care room or an operating room. In addition to the room expansion, the simulation program acquired a van to transport simulators to healthcare facilities for mobile simulations.
In 2018, MCC opened the simulated home on the Health Sciences Campus, allowing students in disciplines such as paramedic, physical therapist assistant, occupational therapy assistant, nursing and others to practice providing in-home patient care.
Today, the MCC Interprofessional Simulation Program incorporates all ten of the college's associate degree healthcare programs, as well as incumbent workers in the area, allowing them to train across disciplines.
"At MCC, our focus is to ensure that our graduates are well-trained and ready to succeed in the workplace," said Dr. Cindy Kelley, president of MCC. "Our Interprofessional Simulation Program prepares our health sciences students to do just that, and this recognition from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare highlights the great dedication our faculty have to student success."