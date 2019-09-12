Work zone along U.S. 41-Alternate/Nebo Road in Hopkins County started Monday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and paving along a section of U.S. 41-Alternate/Nebo Road in Hopkins County. Work started Monday.
This asphalt paving project runs along U.S. 41-Alternate/Nebo Road from mile point 3.55 near Wicks Well Road extending northwestward to the intersection with KY 1089/Donaldson Road at mile point 9.685, a distance of just over 6 miles. This paving project runs through the Manitou and Nebo communities in northwestern Hopkins County.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and positioning of equipment to facilitate the work. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic.
Scotty's Contracting & Stone, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $687,155 highway improvement project. Paving and associated work along this section of U.S. 41-Alternate is expected to take about 3 to 4 weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Approximately 5.000 vehicles travel this section of U.S. 41-Alternate/Nebo Road in western Hopkins County in an average day.
Timely traffic advisories and alerts are available at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2<\http://www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2>. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.