President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell carried Hopkins County with relative ease Tuesday.
McConnell was declared the winner for his seventh term shortly before 8 p.m. in the state and Trump secured the commonwealth’s eight electoral votes early as well.
In results in the county, Trump handled Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden with 15,726 votes to 5,421. McConnell won locally over Democratic candidate Amy McGrath by a count of 14,214 votes to 6,049.
According to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern, a total of 21,544 voters exercised their right to vote in this election. She did not report any issues at the polls.
Straight party ticket votes saw 8,343 votes for the Republican Party, 2,699 for the Democratic Party and 132 votes for the Libertarian Party.
In another race in the county, Chris McNeill defeated Jenny Hines with 8,306 votes to Hines’ 6,505 in the race for Judge of the Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, First Division.
Voters in Kentucky were also asked to decide on two amendments to the state constitution. Amendment 1 — known as Marsy’s Law — was designed to ensure greater rights and protections for crime victims.
In Hopkins County, the “yes” votes (10,728) outnumbered the “no” votes (7.542).
Amendment 2 would lengthen the terms of district judges and commonwealth’s attorneys as well as require more experience for the former.
Locally, the “no” votes (12,325) handily defeated the those in favor of the amendment (6,239).