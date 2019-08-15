The date has been set. Fun Night, a back-to-school tradition since 1974, will be Aug. 23 at Dawson Springs City Park.
The event is sponsored by the Dawson Springs Independent Schools Parent-Teacher Organization.
Students in grades fifth through eighth will compete for money and bragging rights from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the park's softball field. Then they will go to the multipurpose room at Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School for a dance until 9:30 p.m.
High-schoolers will participate in Fun Night games from 7:45 to 9:30 p.m. Their dance will be from 9:30 to 11 p.m.
The grades who earn the Class Spirit Award will earn an extra $25.
Dance admission is $2 per student. Only Dawson Springs students will attend the dance. Music will be provided by Power Producations En"TRT"ainment.
Concessions will be available at the park and the school. Spectators should bring a lawn chair in order to comfortably enjoy the games at the park.