The Dawson Springs City Council met Tuesday night for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Members logged in to GoToMeeting early to figure out the technology needed to participate in the meeting.
By the time the meeting was streaming live on the city’s Facebook page and actions were being taken, all members were present. Present were city council members Joe Allen, Dusty Vinson, Martha Woolsey, Mark McGregor, Kenny Mitchell and Rick Hendrickson, Mayor Chris Smiley, City Clerk Janet Dunbar and City Attorney Ben Leonard.
The council had the first readings of the 2019-20 budget, which has to be amended for additional revenue, and the 2020-21 budget.
For the 2019-20 budget, Dunbar said the city received more municipal road aid money and coal severance money than anticipated. In addition, the city received grant money to work on certain roads and for the police car matching grant. Expenditures were also affected as the city had to do work on drain pipes that were falling in and had to chip in for the road grant and police car grant.
The 2020-21 budget sits at $3,456,540. The budget includes a $1.4 million water and sewer grant, which must be shown on the budget. The project is expected to go through 2022.
The streamed meeting on Facebook can be viewed by the public and the council is seeking input from citizens on how they think the municipal road aid and local government economic assistance money should be spent in the upcoming fiscal year. To request the budget and program fund uses, call city hall at 270-797-2781. Written comments on the fund uses can be sent to City Clerk, City of Dawson Springs, P.O. Box 345, Dawson Springs, KY 42408. Those who cannot submit written comments or view the meeting can call the city to make arrangements.
In other action, three local board members were reappointed to their positions: Ryan Tolbert and Sheldon Mitchell to the recreation park board, and Melissa Heflin to the historic commission board.
Smiley reminded citizens that recycling has been eliminated for the time being and that if trash is not in a bag, city workers are instructed not to pick it up.
He also reported that Dawson Springs and Hopkins County are above a 50-% response rate to the U.S. Census, which mailed out materials in mid-March. Citizens can fill out information online at Census.gov.
“Keep filling those Census things out,” Smiley told guests at the virtual meeting.
Smiley notified the council about the filing deadline to run for office. The Hopkins County clerk needs the filing packets by 4 p.m. June 2.
The council will have its next regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.