PAXTON MEDIA staff reports
Hopkins County Sheriff’s officers had an active weekend, joining in a 35-mile chase.
Police say William O. Hoggard, 32, of Dawson Springs was being pursued by Providence Police when he entered Hopkins County shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. He already was wanted on four counts there.
A statement says Madisonville Police officers and Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase at Nebo Road and Industrial Road. But Hoggard reportedly kept going, ignoring stop lights and stop signs while “driving erratically throughout the city.”
Hoggard reportedly led police down South Main Street to Earlington, then down U.S. 41 to Nortonville. After turning onto U.S 62, Hoggard was stopped and captured in St. Charles. No one was injured.
Hoggard is charged with first degree wanton endangerment, first degree fleeing/evading police, reckless driving, speeding, a Webster County warrant and a parole violation. He’s held on $7,000 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.